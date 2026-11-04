5 English proverbs that can teach you a thing or two about financial security

One of the most crucial life lessons comes from the fact that you should only spend as much as you can afford. Try not to look at expenses which are way beyond your reach or ones that may make you take a loan and the added headache of returning it with interest. Adjust your lifestyle, find alternative measures for sustaining yourself and your desires and spend within your budget. This gives you a sense of financial security and tightens your hold on savings. One may not need an extravagant lifestyle but rather, a simple and comfortable one.

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