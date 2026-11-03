Mukesh Ambani reclaims title of Asia’s richest person, overtakes Zhang Yiming

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani has now become the richest person in Asia, rightfully reclaiming his position on Monday. As per recent reports, the billionaire’s company showed a serious surge in share price and he overtook ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming, reclaiming his title, in the process.

Reliance share rally adds $8.5 billion to Mukesh Ambani’s wealth; here's where he ranks

As per reports, Ambani’s Reliance Industries shares helped in the boost of his fortune by $8.5 billion, taking his estimated net worth to $88.8 billion. The stock surged nearly 12% on Monday which added over $19 billion to his wealth. Now, following his increase in wealth that rose by 10.5% it placed him at the 23rd position on the global list of world’s richest individuals.

Zhang, who co-founded ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, first overtook Ambani on June 3, 2026 to become Asia’s second-richest person, with Gautam Adani being at the top. Now months later, surpassing all of them, Ambani reclaimed his position as the richest person in Asia. As of November 3, the second and third richest persons in Asia are Zhang Yiming with $84 billion and Gautam Adani with $79.2 billion respectively.