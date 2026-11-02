Nita Ambani unveils 100-acre Anant Ashray care township in Karjat on her birthday

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, laid the foundation stone and did the Bhumi Pujan of Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, a proposed 100-acre care town, at Karjat, Maharashtra, on Sunday. The ceremony was held on her birthday. This not-for-profit initiative is intended to be a lifetime shelter for over 5,000 people, comprising orphan children, elderly persons, and developmentally challenged people.

Nita Ambani's Anant Ashray to have 8 residential villages and specialised healthcare facilities

Other members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, were present at the ceremony. At the ceremony, Nita Ambani mentioned that the township would have facilities for residence, medicine, education, employment, and personality development under one roof. She said, "We envision a community where compassionate care and medical support come together with the warmth of family life."