Nita Ambani unveils 100-acre Anant Ashray care township in Karjat on her birthday

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, laid the foundation stone and did the Bhumi Pujan of Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, a proposed 100-acre care town, at Karjat, Maharashtra, on Sunday. The ceremony was held on her birthday. This not-for-profit initiative is intended to be a lifetime shelter for over 5,000 people, comprising orphan children, elderly persons, and developmentally challenged people.
Other members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, were present at the ceremony. At the ceremony, Nita Ambani mentioned that the township would have facilities for residence, medicine, education, employment, and personality development under one roof. She said, "We envision a community where compassionate care and medical support come together with the warmth of family life."
Development of the township will be done through phases depending on required approvals. The township will embrace the idea of community living rather than a conventional approach of institutional care. Individuals will live in family-like houses with house parents and caregivers. Together with the individuals, caregivers, medical practitioners, support staff, and their families, the total population of the township will be about 15,000 people.
The new township will consist of eight residential villages, with each village bearing the name of one of the sacred rivers of India. The health sector of the township will consist of a hospital, rehabilitation centre, special needs dentistry, epilepsy unit and palliative care services. There will be provision for physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and hydrotherapy.
The township will include the building of a temple, gardens, farms, playgrounds, workshops, cafes, and facilities for recreation. There will also be an animal companionship farm built with the help of Vantara experts. As part of Nita Ambani's campaign, all the residents will have a customised plan for care and development.
This project will also reach out to people beyond those living there. About 1,000 individuals from neighbouring areas will be receiving services such as therapy, education and employment. There will also be mobile clinics for medicine, respite houses and outreach programs that will help neighbouring communities.