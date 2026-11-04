Unseen Rabindranath Tagore paintings, letters and manuscripts to be displayed in Mumbai

The collection offers a glimpse into the poet's creative process and personal relationships during the final years of his life. It brings together more than 25 artworks and over 150 letters and handwritten manuscripts, alongside signed first editions of his books, vintage photographs and personal belongings. The archive is associated with Tagore's visits to the home of Maitreyi Devi in Mungpoo, a village in the Darjeeling district, between 1938 and 1940.

Rabindranath Tagore's Mungpoo connection

Maitreyi Devi was a poet and writer who shared a close relationship with Tagore. She published her first collection of poetry in 1930, for which the Nobel laureate wrote a preface. She later married Dr Manmohan Sen, who worked at the government cinchona plantations in Mungpoo. Tagore visited their family home four times between 1938 and 1940.

The collection includes hundreds of letters exchanged between Tagore and Maitreyi Devi and her father, who was a close friend of the poet. Among the documents is a 1940 manuscript believed to be a draft of Tagore's memoir Chelebela, also known as My Boyhood Days. According to exhibition curator Nishad Avari, the manuscript is particularly significant because it is the only one among the 10 complete manuscripts in the exhibition that Tagore dictated to Devi.