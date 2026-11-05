Dalal Street sees ₹7 lakh crore boost as Indian stock market rallies

India’s stock market witnessed a sharp rise on Thursday, November 5, giving investors an early Diwali boost. The total value of shares listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange increased by nearly ₹7 lakh crore during early trading.

The Sensex, which tracks the performance of 30 major Indian companies, jumped by more than 1,600 points. The Nifty 50, which follows 50 major companies listed on the National Stock Exchange, also rose by nearly 2% to cross 24,350.

This means that shares of several major Indian companies became more valuable, adding to the overall value of the stock market.

Why did the Indian stock market rise?

One of the main reasons behind Thursday’s rise was the fall in international oil prices. The price of Brent crude, a commonly used benchmark for global oil prices, dropped to around $94 per barrel after falling by nearly 9% in the previous trading session.

India imports a large amount of the oil it uses. When oil becomes cheaper, it can reduce the country's import costs and lower expenses for businesses that depend on fuel. This can also help ease pressure on prices of everyday goods and services.