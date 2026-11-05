Planning a trip to Varanasi for Dev Deepavali 2026? Here's all you need to know

Think Diwali is over? Not in Varanasi! While the rest of India has put away its diyas, Banaras is just getting ready for its grandest celebration of all: Dev Deepavali. It will be observed on Tuesday, November 24, on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the month of Kartik in the Hindu calendar. Observed 15 days after Diwali, Dev Deepavali makes Varanasi an enchanting riverfront of illuminated diyas and Ganga Aarti rituals. As per Hindu religion, on this auspicious day, the Gods visit Kashi to take a dip in the Ganga.

Dev Deepavali 2026: What is the festival, and why is it celebrated?

Dev Deepavali is celebrated to honour the triumph of Lord Shiva over the Tripurasura. As per the Puranas, there were three demon brothers who were given three very strong citadels, built out of gold, silver, and iron, respectively, by Lord Brahma. All three citadels were destroyed by a single arrow shot by Lord Shiva. The gods celebrated his victory by lighting lamps, a tradition associated with the festival.