Planning a trip to Varanasi for Dev Deepavali 2026? Here's all you need to know

Think Diwali is over? Not in Varanasi! While the rest of India has put away its diyas, Banaras is just getting ready for its grandest celebration of all: Dev Deepavali. It will be observed on Tuesday, November 24, on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the month of Kartik in the Hindu calendar. Observed 15 days after Diwali, Dev Deepavali makes Varanasi an enchanting riverfront of illuminated diyas and Ganga Aarti rituals. As per Hindu religion, on this auspicious day, the Gods visit Kashi to take a dip in the Ganga.
Dev Deepavali is celebrated to honour the triumph of Lord Shiva over the Tripurasura. As per the Puranas, there were three demon brothers who were given three very strong citadels, built out of gold, silver, and iron, respectively, by Lord Brahma. All three citadels were destroyed by a single arrow shot by Lord Shiva. The gods celebrated his victory by lighting lamps, a tradition associated with the festival.
What happens during Dev Deepavali?
In the evenings, thousands of earthen lamps light up the stairs, temples, and the riverside on the banks of the River Ganga. The Deepdaan ceremony involves offering diyas in the water. Their reflection during the full moon becomes an amazing scene to watch.
The celebration also features Ganga Snan, where devotees take a holy dip in the morning, thinking that it will purify their soul. The other main ritual is the Ganga Aarti, which takes place with Vedic chanting and conch shells.
The most famous among them is the Dashashwamedh Ghat, which hosts the impressive Ganga Aarti ceremony. Another place for the ritual ceremony is Assi Ghat, and the third option is Chet Singh Ghat, whose fort-like construction is attractive to visitors. Panchganga Ghat has religious significance.
You can also choose Rajghat and Sant Ravidas Ghat for a quieter celebration. The boat journey will give an alternative view where you can see the lit-up ghats, floats and evening ceremonies. It is necessary for you to book the rides beforehand.
The devotees may start by taking a bath prior to sunrise, offering water to Suryadev. In the evening, light up diyas and worship the tulsi plant. Shiva puja during Pradosh Kaal includes offering water, milk and Bel Patra to a Shivling. Chant Om Namah Shivay 108 times with a Rudraksha mala and donate food, clothes, lamps, and sesame seeds.
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