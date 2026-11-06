5 unique Kali Puja celebrations in West Bengal

Kali Puja celebrations across West Bengal go beyond elaborate pandals and decorative lights. Several towns preserve distinctive forms of worship that have been practised for generations, with individual deities, family traditions and immersion rituals becoming an integral part of local identity.

Some celebrations are known for their unusual representations of Goddess Kali, while others draw devotees through centuries-old traditions. Here are five distinctive Kali Pujas in West Bengal outside Kolkata.