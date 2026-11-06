5 unique Kali Puja celebrations in West Bengal

Kali Puja celebrations across West Bengal go beyond elaborate pandals and decorative lights. Several towns preserve distinctive forms of worship that have been practised for generations, with individual deities, family traditions and immersion rituals becoming an integral part of local identity.
Some celebrations are known for their unusual representations of Goddess Kali, while others draw devotees through centuries-old traditions. Here are five distinctive Kali Pujas in West Bengal outside Kolkata.
Shantipur's Bama Kali Puja is known for its distinctive idol and dramatic immersion procession. Unlike the more commonly worshipped Dakshina Kali, Bama Kali is depicted with her left foot placed on Lord Shiva's chest. The name Bama refers to the left side and is associated with the Kali's Tantric form.
The tradition of the present-day Bama Kali idol is traced to 1969, when worship began with a ritual pot; an idol was introduced the following year. The most distinctive part of the celebration takes place after Kali Puja, when devotees carry the goddess's idol on their shoulders towards the Ganga. Accompanied by dhak beats and flaming torches, the bearers move rhythmically, making it appear as though the goddess herself is dancing.
Naihati's Boro Maa is one of the most recognisable Kali Puja traditions in North 24 Parganas. The tradition began in 1923, when Bhavesh Chakraborty initiated the worship of a large Kali idol after returning from Nabadwip. The goddess came to be known as Boro Maa, meaning Big Mother, and is now worshipped by devotees from across Bengal and neighbouring states.
The idol is approximately 22 feet tall and is known for its elaborate gold and silver ornaments. The annual worship traditionally extends over several days, with devotees gathering in large numbers to offer prayers. The immersion procession is also an important part of the celebration, bringing together residents of Naihati in a collective farewell to the goddess.
Agameshwari Kali Puja is one of Shantipur's historic Shakta traditions and is associated with the Tantric worship of Goddess Kali. The deity is known as Agameshwari, and the puja is particularly significant for its connection with the region's traditional Tantric practices. Shantipur's religious history is distinctive because it developed as an important centre of Vaishnavism while also preserving an established Shakta tradition. The annual worship of Agameshwari reflects this coexistence of different devotional practices.
The Chanduni Bari Kali Puja is a centuries-old family tradition in Shantipur, believed to be around 500 years old. The puja is associated with Kashinath Sarvabhauma, who is traditionally identified as a teacher of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu during his childhood. According to family accounts, the worship began following a spiritual experience and instructions received in a dream by Gopinath Sarvabhauma. The celebration continues as an important ancestral tradition, bringing together generations of the extended family for the annual worship of Goddess Kali.
The Bolla Raksha Kali Puja, held at Bolla village near Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur, is known for its annual Bolla Kali Mela. Unlike the usual Kartik Amavasya celebrations, the main puja takes place on the Friday following Raas Purnima. The goddess is worshipped as Raksha Kali, a protective manifestation believed to safeguard devotees from danger and misfortune.
Local legend traces the temple's origins to a zamindar who is said to have established the shrine after being released from British custody following a tax dispute. The annual celebration is followed by a three-day fair that attracts devotees from different parts of Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh.
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