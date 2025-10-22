The viral Bama Kali dance is actually a 500 YO tradition which originated in Bengal's Santipur

Shantipur doesn’t sleep on Bama Kali night. It thrums. You hear the drums before you see the crowd. And then, through the flicker of torches, she comes — Bama Kali, black and burning-eyed, perched on a bamboo platform, ready to move.

Every year during Diwali, when Kali Puja is also celebrated in many parts of eastern India, countless videos of this Bama dance go viral on social media. This 500-year-old tradition, which takes place in West Bengal's Santipur (in Nadia district) sees hundreds of people gathering together during the Kali visarjan. Most of the lights in the area are dimmed as the crowds carry mashal or torches as the towering Kali idol is made to dance.

How Shantipur transforms on Bama Kali Bhashan night

Bama Kali dances on the shoulders of devotees carrying her. The men beneath her move like invisible strings are yanking them. Forget what you think of religious processions. This isn’t solemn. It’s chaotic, dangerous, and stunning. Sparks fly off the torches, drums hammer through your ribcage, and you realise this isn’t just about watching anymore.

The town of Santipur itself is quite steeped in tradition, and it's famous for the peaceful coexistence of both Baishanava and the Shakta cult of devotion. It's also considered the cradle of the Bhaki Cult propounded by Sri Chaitanya Dev.