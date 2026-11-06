Unravelling the mystery of 'everything 14' on Bhoot Chaturdoshi

Namesake

If one is to breakdown the name of the occasion Chaturdoshi, one would be pointed to its translation, which means 14. The day itself falls on the 14th lunar day of the fortnight after which the world is encapsulated by Amavasya or the new moon. Could this be the origin of everything happening in fourteens for this special day?

The homecoming of the 14 ancestors

It is said that one this day, 14 generations of our ancestors descend upon Earth to check on us. Thus, 14 lamps/diyas/candles called Choddoprodeep are meant for each of them, guiding them home. Lighting up the house is also a tribute, a way of remembering the ancestors and praying for their soul.

The popular belief always stays put that fire scares the 14 popular ghosts of Bengali folk - the Meccho (fish eater), Geccho (tree-dweller), Petni ( a woman who died unnaturally) , Nishi (a spirit whose calls lure men) , Brahmadaitya (a Brahmin ghost), Shakchuni ( a married woman ghost), Skondhokata (the headless ghost) , Aleya (floating lights over marshes), Kanabhulo (one who confuses travelers), Ekanore (one-legged ghost), Chorachunni (troublesome ghost), Deu (water dweller), Begho ( forest dweller) and Mamdo (associated with Muslim Men).