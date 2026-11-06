Why does Kali stand on Shiva? The myths and stories behind one of Hinduism's most striking images

While much of India lights lamps for Lakshmi, people in Bengal, Assam and Odisha worship a black goddess with a lolling red tongue, a garland of severed heads and one foot planted on the chest of her husband, who lies motionless beneath her. Kali Puja, held on the same new-moon night as Diwali, has an image at its centre which has puzzled and fascinated viewers for centuries. Why is she standing on her husband?
The popular answer begins with a demon. In the Devi Mahatmya, the text from roughly the 5th or 6th century CE that anchors goddess worship, a demon named Raktabija is nearly unkillable: every drop of his blood that touches the ground sprouts a new Raktabija. The gods cannot win by wounding him. Kali, born from the goddess Durga's fury, can. She drinks his blood before it falls and devours the duplicates until none are left.
Then comes the part that gives the image its charge. Drunk on victory, Kali dances, and the dance threatens to shatter the world. In the tellings that Bengal made famous, Shiva lies down among the corpses so that she steps on him. The touch of her husband's body brings her to her senses. Her tongue, in this reading, juts out in shame, a gesture Bengalis still use to signal embarrassment.
In some folk versions, Shiva lies on the battlefield as a crying infant, and Kali's rage dissolves into motherhood. She picks him up and nurses him.
But the oldest Kali is a battlefield goddess, fierce and unaccompanied, with no husband in the frame. The image of her on Shiva appears later, in Puranic, tantric and especially Bengali tradition, where later writers and artists codified the form of Dakshinakali that most people now picture. Bengali tradition credits the 17th-century tantric scholar Krishnananda Agamavagisha with helping to fix that iconography.
That late date is the basis of a serious critique. Scholars of the goddess, David Kinsley among them, have noted how the later narrative tends to domesticate her. A goddess who needed nobody becomes a wife who stops when she realises she has trodden on her husband. Her tongue, once a sign of blood-thirst, becomes modesty. Her wildness is ended by a male body. Read this way, the popular tale is a patriarchal retelling laid over an older and more autonomous figure, and the objection is a fair one.
But in the tantric and Shakta traditions, Shiva is pure consciousness, and consciousness alone does nothing. Shakti, divine power, is what moves, creates and destroys. The famous pun says it neatly: Shiva without Shakti is shava, a corpse. The opening verse of the Saundarya Lahari makes a similar point, saying that Shiva can create only when united with Shakti and cannot even stir without her.
On this reading she stands on him because he is the still ground and she is the force acting upon it. Some tantric images go further and show her above him in union, as the dominant partner.
There is also a reading through time. Kala means both "time" and "black", and Kali is the one who devours time and everything within it. Shiva carries the title Mahakala, "great time" or "beyond time". She is time consuming the world, standing on the one thing that remains when it is gone.
None of this explains why the image is loved rather than merely feared. For that you need the Bengali devotional tradition, which treats Kali as Ma, mother. The 18th-century poet Ramprasad Sen wrote songs to her that scold, bargain with and complain to her, as a child would to a parent who is frightening and utterly dependable. A century later, the mystic Ramakrishna spent years in ecstatic devotion before Kali at the Dakshineswar temple. The terror, in this tradition, is a feature. Her garland of fifty heads is often read as the fifty letters of the Sanskrit alphabet, the raw material of language and creation.
So why does Kali stand on Shiva? Because she is stopping her own dance, ending a patriarchal story's worth of wildness, or showing that power moves and consciousness waits, or watching time swallow the world, or because a mother can stand over her husband and still be a mother. Each answer has a text, a tradition and a century behind it, and the image is strong enough to hold all of them.
On the night of Kali Puja, no one at the midnight worship will be asking which explanation is right. They'll be looking at a goddess who is terrifying and tender at once, and asking her for protection.
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