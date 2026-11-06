Why does Kali stand on Shiva? The myths and stories behind one of Hinduism's most striking images

But the oldest Kali is a battlefield goddess, fierce and unaccompanied, with no husband in the frame. The image of her on Shiva appears later, in Puranic, tantric and especially Bengali tradition, where later writers and artists codified the form of Dakshinakali that most people now picture. Bengali tradition credits the 17th-century tantric scholar Krishnananda Agamavagisha with helping to fix that iconography.

That late date is the basis of a serious critique. Scholars of the goddess, David Kinsley among them, have noted how the later narrative tends to domesticate her. A goddess who needed nobody becomes a wife who stops when she realises she has trodden on her husband. Her tongue, once a sign of blood-thirst, becomes modesty. Her wildness is ended by a male body. Read this way, the popular tale is a patriarchal retelling laid over an older and more autonomous figure, and the objection is a fair one.

What does the Shiva-Shakti relationship symbolise?

But in the tantric and Shakta traditions, Shiva is pure consciousness, and consciousness alone does nothing. Shakti, divine power, is what moves, creates and destroys. The famous pun says it neatly: Shiva without Shakti is shava, a corpse. The opening verse of the Saundarya Lahari makes a similar point, saying that Shiva can create only when united with Shakti and cannot even stir without her.