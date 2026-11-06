What is Rhabdomyolysis? A muscle condition that killed NYC marathon runner Rachel Apa

They need to give their muscles sufficient time to recover and monitor for any abnormal pain, weakness, or swelling. If one notices the symptoms of rhabdomyolysis during the event, he/she must stop and seek medical help instead of aiming for the finish line. Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old ex-college athlete, collapsed late in the 2026 New York City Marathon. This happened on November 2. She only had two miles left to complete the marathon. Her father, Steve Apa, has come forward with more information about her last phone call with him, in which she told him that she initially felt great but then started experiencing pain. He said she died from rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition involving muscle damage.

What is rhabdomyolysis, and how can marathon runners develop it?

Rhabdomyolysis, aka rhabdo, is an infrequent and dangerous medical condition which marathon runners need to be aware of. The condition arises when there is a rapid breakdown of the muscle cells, resulting in the release of proteins and electrolytes into the bloodstream. This may lead to kidney damage and even have an impact on heart performance.