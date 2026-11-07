Bonedi Bari’s of North Kolkata celebrate Goddess Kali in rituals rooted in century-old traditions

While the Kali Puja has been hosted for over a century, one of the most attractive activities during the festive period is the hosting of the Fanush Utsav. This has also given the house the name – Fanush Bari. Every year the sky above Beadon Street glows with fire and multiple colours, shapes and sizes of Fanush creating a surreal skyline above. People of all ages and from all over the city gather to take part in this unique activity, which has now become its distinct tradition. Bholanath Dham can be reached from Girish Park Metro station.

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