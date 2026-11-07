Diwali 2026: Muhurat, samagri, bhog and rituals, here's all you need to know

Diwali 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Kartik Amavasya. Devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for good fortune and to remove obstacles from life and family. On the other hand, people observe Kali Puja in West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha to seek the protection of Shakti. This festival also marks the return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman from 14 years of Vanavaas to Ayodhya.
Lakshmi Puja muhurat for 2026, according to the Panchang, is from 6.25 pm to 8.23 pm. Devotees need to consult their respective Panchang for local time slots. For the puja, prepare a wooden chowki (stool) with a red cloth on it and keep an idol or image of Goddess Lakshmi. The items used for the samagri include chandan, roli, kumkum, akshat, supari, coconut, flowers, mango leaves, camphor, agarbattis, ghee diyas, and Gangajal.
Create the offering of Panchamrit from milk, curd, honey, sugar, and tulsi leaves. Get up early in the morning, take a bath, clean the temple and spray gangajal on it. Present the offering of Panchamrit to the idol, and put tilak on it. Offer flowers, kheel, batasha, coins, fruits, and sweets as bhog. Light diyas and incense sticks.
Maa Kali Puja will also take place on this day. The Amavasya Tithi starts at 11.27 am and lasts until 12.31 pm on November 9. The Nishita Puja Muhurat in Kolkata will be from 10.55 pm to 11.46 pm.
To conduct the puja, prepare a wooden chowki (stool), red cloth, idol/picture of Maa Kali, a kalash with water, mango leaves, kajal, sindoor, shringar items, betel leaves, Naivedya, black sesame, and red hibiscus flower. Start with the worship of Lord Ganesha, followed by remembering Lord Shiva.
Then start with the core rituals of Kali puja. Invoke Maa Kali with flowers and chant, 'Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini, Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute.' Offer kumkum, red chandan, akshat, red hibiscus flowers, Bilvapatra, attire and jewellery. Bhog should consist of khichdi, kheer, sweets, fruits, and coconut. At places, Maa Kali is also offered non-vegetarian thali, including a special mutton curry called Niramish mangsho or vegetarian mutton, made without any onion garlic.
Devotees can chant 'Om Kreem Kalikayai Namah' or 'Om Shree Mahakalyai Namah' 108 times using a mala. Complete the ritual with the aarti, Pushpanjali, havan, and prayers asking for forgiveness.
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