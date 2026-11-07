Diwali 2026: Muhurat, samagri, bhog and rituals, here's all you need to know

Diwali 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Kartik Amavasya. Devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for good fortune and to remove obstacles from life and family. On the other hand, people observe Kali Puja in West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha to seek the protection of Shakti. This festival also marks the return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman from 14 years of Vanavaas to Ayodhya.

Here's all you need to know about Diwali 2026 puja

Lakshmi Puja muhurat for 2026, according to the Panchang, is from 6.25 pm to 8.23 pm. Devotees need to consult their respective Panchang for local time slots. For the puja, prepare a wooden chowki (stool) with a red cloth on it and keep an idol or image of Goddess Lakshmi. The items used for the samagri include chandan, roli, kumkum, akshat, supari, coconut, flowers, mango leaves, camphor, agarbattis, ghee diyas, and Gangajal.