Haryana bride’s wedding dance triggers an ugly showdown: Groom’s family cancels wedding

What was supposed to be a grand wedding celebration in Kaithal reportedly descended into chaos. A wedding in Kaithal district became controversial when the Haryana bride's entry dance led to a great controversy between both families. Wearing a red lehenga, the bride performed her dance and recorded videos on social media rather than going straight into the ritual of jaimala. This behaviour angered the groom’s family, especially his father and brother. This led to a fierce quarrel that resulted in the groom’s family leaving the place.

Haryana Bride’s dance angers groom’s family, wedding rituals called off

According to reports, the event took place when the bride arrived at the wedding venue. The Haryana bride decided to dance and roll films prior to the garland exchange ritual. The in-laws were apparently expecting the wedding ceremony to be carried out according to the planned traditions. There was apparently much objection by the father and brother of the groom about the performance. They felt that the dance and reels were not appropriate for a formal family ceremony. They were also dissatisfied with the delay in the ceremony.