Italian chef fired in Australia for refusing to put pineapple on pizza

An Italian chef's refusal to serve pineapple pizza is now facing an international row after losing a workplace dismissal case in Australia. Chef Davide Tamburella, who was employed by La Costa Restaurant & Bar in Brisbane, Australia, was dismissed from his employment in Australia on May 20 following his refusal to prepare a pineapple pizza as per instructions from management. Chef Davide believed the use of the toppings went against his Italian culture.

Pineapple pizza row goes viral after Domino's UK backs chef's stand

The dispute between Davide Tamburella and his managers was brought up in a disciplinary hearing two weeks prior to his firing. His employer, Elliot Ingram, questioned him about disobeying the order. The chef admitted that he knew what his managers wanted but decided not to comply with it. It was also revealed that it was his third time disobeying the same kind of order in four years.