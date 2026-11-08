Italian chef fired in Australia for refusing to put pineapple on pizza

An Italian chef's refusal to serve pineapple pizza is now facing an international row after losing a workplace dismissal case in Australia. Chef Davide Tamburella, who was employed by La Costa Restaurant & Bar in Brisbane, Australia, was dismissed from his employment in Australia on May 20 following his refusal to prepare a pineapple pizza as per instructions from management. Chef Davide believed the use of the toppings went against his Italian culture.
The dispute between Davide Tamburella and his managers was brought up in a disciplinary hearing two weeks prior to his firing. His employer, Elliot Ingram, questioned him about disobeying the order. The chef admitted that he knew what his managers wanted but decided not to comply with it. It was also revealed that it was his third time disobeying the same kind of order in four years.
Davide persuaded his employer to examine the cultural meaning behind keeping pineapple off the pizza for some Italians. It offended him because he felt it was an affront to his culture. But the restaurant contended that this conflict was just one of the many problems that existed in the workplace. In addition to the conflict, there were other issues, including the use of foul language, the way he behaved in the restaurant, and how he related to other people.
It was further pointed out by the employer regarding an event that happened on the 24th of April, when the Italian chef fractured his fingers in his dominant hand due to bumping into the metal rail. According to the manager, the chef’s injury at the workplace did not contribute towards his dismissal.
As the debate over pineapple pizza reached global attention levels, Domino’s Pizza UK also entered into the fray using social media. In reaction to the refusal of the chef to back down from his principles, the pizza company delivered a four-word verdict: 'a man of principle.'
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