Why pineapple pizza still triggers outrage in Italy?

Pineapple pizza has created heated discussions since forever. However, no other place could have more fierce arguments about it than Italy. Despite its popularity around North America, many Italians consider it a complete destruction of one of the national treasures that they hold in high esteem. It goes beyond mere flavour preferences for those who feel that way.

Why Italians still draw the line at pineapple pizza?

Sam Panopoulos, a Greek immigrant to Canada, was the creator of Hawaiian pizza in 1962. He thought it would be good to mix fresh pineapple with the salty taste of ham. North America readily embraced this sweet/salty combination. Italy, on the other hand, didn't like it.