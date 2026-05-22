Kitchen secrets: How do chefs stay cool in the hot kitchens during summer?

Notice how every summer you take a bath, go outdoors, and by the time you reach your destination it feels like you can do with another bath. Have you ever wondered when temperatures reach their peak, and people rush to an air conditioned hall, how then do chefs survive long shifts working in the kitchens, in front of the blazing fire? Here’s all you need to know if you have ever been curious.
Chefs have long hours, in hot kitchens, in front of the fire or just running about procuring everything from one place to another. And this sees no weather. Be it summer or winter, the process is the same. While winter may be manageable, summer may become painful. So, how do chefs beat the heat? Here are the secrets.
Keep themselves hydrated: Instead of waiting to feel thirsty, the trick is to keep having regular sips of water after regular intervals. Apart from water, electrolytes are also consumed so that the body gets all the minerals and nutrition that it deserves to keep one on their feet for longer work hours. Moreover, chefs avoid excessive consumption of coffee or energy drinks during service hours.
Proper kitchen infrastructure: When a functioning commercial kitchen is being designed, adequate thought should be put into the summer months too. Exhaust hoods and ventilation systems should be placed at regular intervals and they should be serviced often for proper functioning. Moreover, portable fans should be installed in preparation areas away from the main cooking section. Back doors or windows can be kept ajar while preparing the food (except during the actual heat cooking process). Multiple heat-producing equipment should not be positioned together. This creates a heat zone, and during summer, makes it impossible to work for long hours within that heat zone.
Cooling gear: Many a times, chefs resort to cooling gears like neck wraps, sweat–resistant head bands, gel insoles, and attachable cooling fans (if safe to use). Moreover, they also take regular breaks to feel the fresh air and keep wiping their hands, face and neck with cold towels. Sometimes, they even take a short break inside the walk-in coolers.
Chef’s uniform: Adjustments are made to the chef’s uniform in terms of fabric and layering so that one doesn’t feel too hot. Just like people wear light-weight and breathable clothes, the chef’s uniform is also made like that. During summer, one prefers to wear short-sleeved jackets and coats that allow air to flow into the body. Fresh towels and undershirts are also kept in lockers so that one can make use of them when required.
Smarter workflow: While staying in the kitchen all day, chef’s should take turns in being stationed in different counters. This avoids the pressure of one person facing too much heat. One should rotate their duties between preparing stages, actual heat-cooking, plating and more. In this way, everyone gets a chance to work on everything and is not exposed to too much heat at the same time.