Kitchen secrets: How do chefs stay cool in the hot kitchens during summer?

Chefs have long hours, in hot kitchens, in front of the fire or just running about procuring everything from one place to another. And this sees no weather. Be it summer or winter, the process is the same. While winter may be manageable, summer may become painful. So, how do chefs beat the heat? Here are the secrets.

Keep themselves hydrated: Instead of waiting to feel thirsty, the trick is to keep having regular sips of water after regular intervals. Apart from water, electrolytes are also consumed so that the body gets all the minerals and nutrition that it deserves to keep one on their feet for longer work hours. Moreover, chefs avoid excessive consumption of coffee or energy drinks during service hours.

Proper kitchen infrastructure: When a functioning commercial kitchen is being designed, adequate thought should be put into the summer months too. Exhaust hoods and ventilation systems should be placed at regular intervals and they should be serviced often for proper functioning. Moreover, portable fans should be installed in preparation areas away from the main cooking section. Back doors or windows can be kept ajar while preparing the food (except during the actual heat cooking process). Multiple heat-producing equipment should not be positioned together. This creates a heat zone, and during summer, makes it impossible to work for long hours within that heat zone.