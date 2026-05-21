What is Black Gold, once the world's most wanted spice?

In many regions of Europe, pepper was considered so precious that it could be used as money. Rich merchants and nobility would use pepper as money for trading and paying taxes. Accumulating great wealth in the form of pepper was a source of prestige.

The spice trade of pepper was largely dominated by India over a period of many years. The Malabar coast supplied vast amounts of fine black pepper. This was shipped through the Indian Ocean from one part of India to Arabia and Egypt, and then transported to Europe through land routes.

However, the high demand for pepper had another historical impact on the world. The European countries desired to establish a direct link between themselves and India in order to avoid going through intermediaries and maximize their gains. This was done by Portugal when it discovered the sea passage to the Cape of Good Hope in Africa. After some time, the Dutch and the British joined the race. Having control of the pepper trade became one of the biggest priorities.