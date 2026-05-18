Why Japanese strawberries cost more than luxury chocolates

Have you ever pondered why Japanese strawberries fetch a higher price than even a box of fancy chocolates? The shiny, precious-like fruits grown in Japan are not simply a source of nutrition but luxury items created with the same value and worth as fancy chocolates.
The use of greenhouses and hydroponics in growing strawberries in Japan makes their production expensive due to the investment in climate control mechanisms. There is need for sophisticated logistics in preserving their freshness during transportation
Japanese strawberries are picked by hand in order to avoid damaging them which has a huge impact on labour costs. The strict regulations in Japan ensure that only the highest quality strawberries reach the market. Growing and harvesting strawberries takes many years of training to be able to do it correctly. Any imperfections in the strawberry result in much larger amounts of waste during production.
Controlled greenhouses guarantee quality, although they increase costs. This explains why the Japanese strawberries are available during non-farming months. The Japanese strawberries are perceived as premium because of their use for gifting during specific seasons. This even applies to local markets where the strawberries are also considered seasonal delicacies.
Japanese strawberries such as the Amaou variety are valued due to their sweet flavour and scarcity. Breeding methods are used to ensure that the production is low during each season. Aesthetic beauty is another factor that influences the price-setting process. This restricts the supply below the total global production of strawberries.
These strawberries are seen as luxury gifts rather than everyday fruit, particularly when marketed abroad. The global demand for luxury markets drives up costs even more. There is an emphasis on presentation in marketing, which adds to the luxury factor. The packaging is also above what would be used in fruit delivery.
Lower volumes guarantee exclusivity within the global supply chain network. Farm innovation is still driving prices in international markets. There is a huge demand for the products during gift-giving seasons in Asia during winter.