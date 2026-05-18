Why Japanese strawberries cost more than luxury chocolates

Exceptional sweetness and rare varieties increase demand

Japanese strawberries such as the Amaou variety are valued due to their sweet flavour and scarcity. Breeding methods are used to ensure that the production is low during each season. Aesthetic beauty is another factor that influences the price-setting process. This restricts the supply below the total global production of strawberries.

Premium branding and export demand push prices higher

These strawberries are seen as luxury gifts rather than everyday fruit, particularly when marketed abroad. The global demand for luxury markets drives up costs even more. There is an emphasis on presentation in marketing, which adds to the luxury factor. The packaging is also above what would be used in fruit delivery.

Lower volumes guarantee exclusivity within the global supply chain network. Farm innovation is still driving prices in international markets. There is a huge demand for the products during gift-giving seasons in Asia during winter.