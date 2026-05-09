Would you drink a dessert inside coffee? A New Jersey cafe is testing this idea with the Gulab Jamun Iced Latte

What happens when an Indian mithai soaked in syrup combines with an iced coffee that is equally as bold? The result is the Gulab Jamun Iced Lattee, which is currently generating buzz and criticism on social media platforms. The Gulab Jamun Iced Lattee is served at Chow Café, located in New Jersey, where they have come up with a novel idea of turning gulab jamun into an iced lattee.
Those who have never tasted gulab jamun should know that this is the most popular dessert in India. The dish consists of fried dough balls soaked in sweet sugar syrup. This dessert has a typical flavor of rose water, saffron, and cardamom. In the case of Chow Café, this flavour can be found in its ice coffee drink.
Recently, the café published a video on social media about how to make this drink, which appears to be quite indulgent in its preparation. First, the preparation starts with gulab jamun directly being soaked into an espresso shot. This is followed by the addition of ice cubes, milk, and another espresso shot that is made by mixing with gulab jamun pieces.
The end product is a drink that combines the tastes of two very distinct flavours in a manner that is rather surprising. The taste of the gulab jamun, which is rich and syrupy, mixes with the bitter taste of the espresso to produce a creamy and refreshing drink. The drink is served cold.
The Gulab Jamun Iced Latte is also attracting attention because it reflects how fusion cuisine continues to evolve across global food scenes. Instead of changing the essence of the dessert, the café has adapted it into a format that feels trendy and contemporary.