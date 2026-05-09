Would you drink a dessert inside coffee? A New Jersey cafe is testing this idea with the Gulab Jamun Iced Latte

Recently, the café published a video on social media about how to make this drink, which appears to be quite indulgent in its preparation. First, the preparation starts with gulab jamun directly being soaked into an espresso shot. This is followed by the addition of ice cubes, milk, and another espresso shot that is made by mixing with gulab jamun pieces.

The end product is a drink that combines the tastes of two very distinct flavours in a manner that is rather surprising. The taste of the gulab jamun, which is rich and syrupy, mixes with the bitter taste of the espresso to produce a creamy and refreshing drink. The drink is served cold.

The Gulab Jamun Iced Latte is also attracting attention because it reflects how fusion cuisine continues to evolve across global food scenes. Instead of changing the essence of the dessert, the café has adapted it into a format that feels trendy and contemporary.