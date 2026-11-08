Paloma about town: Glitterati calling

Chennai is well and truly in its pre-Deepavali avatar, and the city is buzzing with a little extra sparkle, quite literally, and otherwise. From festive shopping and dazzling launches to soirées, social gatherings and plenty of reasons to dress up, the countdown to Deepavali has brought with it a certain unmistakable energy.

Festive sparkle, glamorous launches, and social buzz

The much-awaited Chennai debut of Sunny Diamonds turned into a glitzy affair on TTK Road, with the brand celebrating the launch of its Signature Showroom in Alwarpet. After months of anticipation and plenty of curiosity surrounding its arrival, the evening saw a distinguished gathering of Chennai’s social, business, and cultural circles. The launch was graced by MAMR Muthiah, with notable guests including Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Aruna Sairam, Robin Singh, Kasi Viswanathan, and actors Napoleon and Bobby Simha, among others. Founder PP Sunny and the rest of the family, welcomed guests and celebrated the brand’s new chapter in the city. There was plenty to admire, with guests getting a first look at the stunning space and its diamond collections.