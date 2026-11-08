Paloma about town: Glitterati calling

Chennai is well and truly in its pre-Deepavali avatar, and the city is buzzing with a little extra sparkle, quite literally, and otherwise. From festive shopping and dazzling launches to soirées, social gatherings and plenty of reasons to dress up, the countdown to Deepavali has brought with it a certain unmistakable energy.
The much-awaited Chennai debut of Sunny Diamonds turned into a glitzy affair on TTK Road, with the brand celebrating the launch of its Signature Showroom in Alwarpet. After months of anticipation and plenty of curiosity surrounding its arrival, the evening saw a distinguished gathering of Chennai’s social, business, and cultural circles. The launch was graced by MAMR Muthiah, with notable guests including Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Aruna Sairam, Robin Singh, Kasi Viswanathan, and actors Napoleon and Bobby Simha, among others. Founder PP Sunny and the rest of the family, welcomed guests and celebrated the brand’s new chapter in the city. There was plenty to admire, with guests getting a first look at the stunning space and its diamond collections.
The sparkle continued as Lakshmi Manchu brought The House of Rose to Chennai for the first time. The exclusive Jewel Affair at Taj Connemara, co-hosted by Vimmi Deepak and Shweta Mahtani, saw the city’s swish set turn up for an afternoon of exquisite diamonds, live music, and sparkling pours. Models also took to the floor, showcasing pieces from the collection and giving guests a closer look at the label’s craftsmanship.
There’s no waiting for December to get into the Christmas spirit in Chennai! The festive preparations are already underway, with ITC Grand Chola hosting its annual Cake Mixing Ceremony at the Ottimo Foyer, bringing guests together for an afternoon of fruit, spices, and festive cheer. Keeping the Christmas excitement going, DUCA in Alwarpet hosted its Christmas Plum Soak ’26, aptly titled Some Magic Takes a Year to Unfold. Guests joined in the traditional fruit-and-spice mixing, setting the stage for DUCA’s signature plum cakes. Clearly, good Christmas cake takes time!
Nestled between Deepavali and an early start to Christmas, was Halloween, with Chennai showing us that Spooky season isn’t just for the kids. From little witches and superheroes out trick-or-treating to grown-ups going all out with elaborate costumes, the city embraced Halloween across all ages. Spooky-themed parties, with matching decor and plenty of effort going into those costumes.
Art lovers have a new reason to visit Ashvita’s, which has opened Modern: A Way of Looking, an exhibition celebrating Indian Modern art. Featuring works by masters such as MF Husain, FN Souza, and Thota Vaikuntam, the showcase goes beyond the canvas with books and conversations. An accompanying talk by art historian Ashvin E Rajagopalan explored the movement’s evolution.
Adding a touch of glamour to the city’s social calendar was the grand finale of Nami’s South Queen of India 2026, Season 2, held at Ampa SkyOne. The evening brought together contestants, fashion, entertainment and a host of familiar faces, with actor Namitha Marimuthu leading the celebrations. A fittingly glamorous way to round off the month.
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