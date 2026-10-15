Paloma about town: A season of style and celebration

Festive season dres-sing is serious business, and S&N by Shantnu Nikhil’s Aamantran preview made sure Chennai got the memo. Hosted by Dr Pooja Mehra at Express Avenue, the evening brought together the city’s fashion crowd for a first look at the Deepavali collection. There was a good mix of guests, including a refreshing number of gentlemen, while the ladies seemed particularly taken with the draped dresses.
An elaborate spread of bite-sized nibbles and matcha kept everyone happy as conversations inevitably turned to festive plans, upcoming events and, naturally, what to wear for them. With Deepavali around the corner, the timing was spot on. The collection takes its cue from the art of invitation, with festive occasionwear spanning structured jackets and bandhgalas to fluid gowns and sari gowns. It’s also good to see big names in fashion bringing their collec-tions to Chennai, giving the city’s fashionistas more opportunities to see what’s new without having to travel for it.
And speaking of the festive season, Christmas came a little early at Taj Wellington Mews, where guests gathered for the hotel’s traditional Christmas cake-mixing ceremony. Yes, I know what you’re thinking: it’s already that time of the year? I guess time really does fly when you’re having fun. At Mews Grill, the afternoon brought together Yuletide cheer, conversations and the time-honoured ritual of mixing fruits and flavours for the season’s cakes. With Christmas still a few weeks away, it was a lovely way to get the celebrations started, bringing a little holiday spirit to Chennai’s social calendar.
Navaratri has officially taken over our social media feeds, and Chennai is happily playing along. From daily outfit reveals and elaborate golu displays to garba videos that make you wonder where everyone finds the energy, the festive spirit is everywhere. Saturday got off to an early start, with Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels joining the celebrations with an evening of dandiya, golu viewing, music, and dance. Guests came together to enjoy the traditions and colours of the season, proving that Navaratri is as much about community and celebration as it is about dressing up.
Black and gold set the tone for the launch of Visage by Dr Priti Udhay in Adyar. The guest list included those with an eye for luxury and an interest in all things skin-deep, quite literally! The buzz was around the interesting coming together of ophthalmology and facial aesthetics, a combination that had everyone curious. The evening featured wine, cheese, meaningful conversations and a soothing sound-healing session, making for a launch that balanced clinical expertise with a touch of indulgence. It’s a new address for those looking to explore eye and facial aesthetics with expert care.
The second launch of the day was Indeggo, a new name in Chennai’s dental care scene. Founded by Dr Indra Gopi, the centre was inaugurated by D Sarath Kumar, while well-wishers and familiar faces from the city dropped in to have a look. The centre focuses on dental and orofacial pain care, bringing specialised treatment into the spotlight. It’s a new venture that hopes to make a difference to those seeking expert dental care, and a welcome addition to the city’s growing healthcare landscape.
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