Paloma about town: A season of style and celebration

Festive season dres-sing is serious business, and S&N by Shantnu Nikhil’s Aamantran preview made sure Chennai got the memo. Hosted by Dr Pooja Mehra at Express Avenue, the evening brought together the city’s fashion crowd for a first look at the Deepavali collection. There was a good mix of guests, including a refreshing number of gentlemen, while the ladies seemed particularly taken with the draped dresses.

From Deepavali collections to Christmas cheer, the city embraces the spirit of the season

An elaborate spread of bite-sized nibbles and matcha kept everyone happy as conversations inevitably turned to festive plans, upcoming events and, naturally, what to wear for them. With Deepavali around the corner, the timing was spot on. The collection takes its cue from the art of invitation, with festive occasionwear spanning structured jackets and bandhgalas to fluid gowns and sari gowns. It’s also good to see big names in fashion bringing their collec-tions to Chennai, giving the city’s fashionistas more opportunities to see what’s new without having to travel for it.