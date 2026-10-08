Paloma about town: Saris and sparkle

Chennai may still be battling the heat, but the city is already getting into festive mode, with wardrobes, calendars and social plans filling up fast. This also means that we have the licence to shop without restraint, because festive dressing waits for no budget, or so we like to tell ourselves.
And then there’s Navaratri, which means Garba season is officially upon us. Suddenly, everyone has somewhere to be, something sparkly to wear, and a renewed belief that they can dance for three hours straight.
Makeup has officially become part of the getting-ready ritual, and the festive season is only turning up the volume. At a MAC Cosmetics masterclass with celebrity makeup artist Sanchi Agarwal, guests picked up tips and techniques for creating the perfect festive glam look. This season, it’s all about luminous skin, a softly sculpted face and eyes that have just enough drama, polished rather than OTT. Because the glam doesn’t stop at the outfit anymore; the makeup is part of the look. The ladies paid close attention, taking note of the expert tips and asking their fair share of questions. Of course, the class was followed by lots of makeup trials and shopping for the MAC in Sepia collection.
Nearly a century old and still going strong, Nalli added another address to Chennai’s shopping map with its new store in Nanganallur. The launch comes just in time for the festive season, when the hunt for that perfect sari officially begins. With Nalli’s familiar mix of traditional weaves, festive favourites, and plenty of colour, there’s something for every kind of sari personality, from the classic silk loyalist to the woman who likes her drapes with a little more drama. The Madras checks craze continues, with the ladies loving it in all its avatars.
Meanwhile, across town, Funky Fish brought a rather tempting edit to The Folly, Amethyst, just as festive shopping starts getting serious. Think contemporary Indianwear, statement jewellery, occasion dressing, and enough pretty things to make the phrase “I’m just looking” highly questionable. The two-day Luxe Edit showcased Kshitij Jalori, Acquire, SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi, Anmol Jewellers, Jacarti Jewellery and more. There was plenty to discover and even more to add to the wish list.
There was plenty of anticipation around the unveiling of the new Lexus ES 350h, with a well-heeled guest list turning up to get a first look at the luxury hybrid. Complementing the sleek new cars was an elaborate fashion show by Sowbarnika, built around the theme of sustainability. The first sequence featured wearable, contemporary looks, while the second took things in a more avant-garde direction. We particularly loved the clever use of recycled materials, which added an unexpected edge to the creations. Cars, couture and conscious fashion made for quite the stylish combination. Of course, post-show, guests gathered around for a closer look at the cars, the true stars of the show, where more photo-taking ensued.
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