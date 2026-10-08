Paloma about town: Saris and sparkle

Chennai may still be battling the heat, but the city is already getting into festive mode, with wardrobes, calendars and social plans filling up fast. This also means that we have the licence to shop without restraint, because festive dressing waits for no budget, or so we like to tell ourselves.

With Garba season looming, Chennai’s wardrobes and social calendars are filling up fast

And then there’s Navaratri, which means Garba season is officially upon us. Suddenly, everyone has somewhere to be, something sparkly to wear, and a renewed belief that they can dance for three hours straight.

Makeup has officially become part of the getting-ready ritual, and the festive season is only turning up the volume. At a MAC Cosmetics masterclass with celebrity makeup artist Sanchi Agarwal, guests picked up tips and techniques for creating the perfect festive glam look. This season, it’s all about luminous skin, a softly sculpted face and eyes that have just enough drama, polished rather than OTT. Because the glam doesn’t stop at the outfit anymore; the makeup is part of the look. The ladies paid close attention, taking note of the expert tips and asking their fair share of questions. Of course, the class was followed by lots of makeup trials and shopping for the MAC in Sepia collection.