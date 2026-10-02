Paloma about town: Heat, hems and a whole lot of happening

Chennai continues to simmer, with the weather showing us no mercy, as we hurtle towards the festive season. This is when wardrobes get fuller, calendars get crazier and somehow there’s always another event to attend. Between compla-ining about the heat and planning what to wear for the celebrations ahead, there’s also the annual question doing the rounds: is the new iPhone actually worth the upgrade, or are we just being emotionally manipulated by shiny technology? Meanwhile, the city’s social scene shows no signs of cooling down.

A little retail therapy, a lot of revelry

We started our week with a little retail therapy, courtesy clothing label Prash & Ki, which opened the doors to its new boutique in Besant Nagar. Founders Sri Prashanthi Venugopal and Kiran Fathima took us through a collection that is quite literally a labour of love, painsta-kingly put together, handcrafted using multiple techniques, and inspired by the beauty of flora and fauna. Delving into what inspired them to create this brand, they wanted to bring traditional art forms into everyday styling. “Bringing the beauty of Indian craftsmanship, especially our heritage hand embroidery into silhouettes that are modern and relevant”, shares Sri Prashanthi. They go so far as to say every outfit is a masterpiece, carrying the signature of our Indian karigars. There was plenty of oohing and aahing as guests picked their favourites, with everything from easy, ready-to-wear western wear to elaborate Indian and bridal pieces. Between nibbles, chats and comparing favourites, it was clear there was something for every kind of wardrobe crush.