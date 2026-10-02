Paloma about town: Heat, hems and a whole lot of happening

Chennai continues to simmer, with the weather showing us no mercy, as we hurtle towards the festive season. This is when wardrobes get fuller, calendars get crazier and somehow there’s always another event to attend. Between compla-ining about the heat and planning what to wear for the celebrations ahead, there’s also the annual question doing the rounds: is the new iPhone actually worth the upgrade, or are we just being emotionally manipulated by shiny technology? Meanwhile, the city’s social scene shows no signs of cooling down.
We started our week with a little retail therapy, courtesy clothing label Prash & Ki, which opened the doors to its new boutique in Besant Nagar. Founders Sri Prashanthi Venugopal and Kiran Fathima took us through a collection that is quite literally a labour of love, painsta-kingly put together, handcrafted using multiple techniques, and inspired by the beauty of flora and fauna. Delving into what inspired them to create this brand, they wanted to bring traditional art forms into everyday styling. “Bringing the beauty of Indian craftsmanship, especially our heritage hand embroidery into silhouettes that are modern and relevant”, shares Sri Prashanthi. They go so far as to say every outfit is a masterpiece, carrying the signature of our Indian karigars. There was plenty of oohing and aahing as guests picked their favourites, with everything from easy, ready-to-wear western wear to elaborate Indian and bridal pieces. Between nibbles, chats and comparing favourites, it was clear there was something for every kind of wardrobe crush.
We then took a longish drive down the coast, to Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay in Mamallapuram, where apparently one party just wasn’t enough. The evening began with the launch of their Oktoberfest celebrations, with Brews and Brats bringing together steins, food and a lively crowd, all with the Bay of Bengal putting in some serious scenic competition. But the real plot twist came when the sun went down and the full moon decided to join the party. The fun seamlessly shifted to the resort’s full moon party, an Evening Under the Stars that came with the essential ingredients: live music, a DJ, drinks, dancing and enough good vibes to keep everyone firmly in party mode. Hotel guests, media and influencers turned up for the double celebration, proving that when the setting is this gorgeous, there’s really no reason to go home early.
The fashion trail continued as we stepped into the world of Tarun Tahiliani’s OTT as the label celebrated its store launch at Palladium Chennai. The city’s swish set turned up to explore the designer’s take on everyday luxury, with versatile silhouettes, signature drapes and beautifully restrained craftsmanship. There was plenty of styling, twirling and trying-on as guests experimented with the collection and its mix-and-match appeal. A contemporary Indian music performance provided the perfect soundtrack, complem-enting the modern aesthetic. The easy, wearable approach clearly struck a chord, with guests enjoying the idea of bringing a little Tarun Tahiliani magic into their everyday wardrobes, without waiting for a red-carpet occasion.
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