Paloma about town: A September of style, celebrations and good food

How is it already the last quarter of the year? Someone actually asked me what my New Year’s plans were this week, and honestly, I’m still trying to process how it’s September when Chennai is still serving peak summer. But sun or rain, the city had plenty going on.
Fillr By Dr F celebrated its first anniversary with an intimate afternoon hosted by Dr Fauziya, bringing together the city’s fashionistas, socialites, and beauty insiders. The highlight was a candid conversation with ‘Dr F’ on Anti-Ageing: Myths, Facts and What Really Matters, because, let’s face it, everyone has questions about ageing. The chat covered everything from facial anatomy and aesthetic myths to why subtle, medically guided tweaks can often make the biggest difference. Once the floodgates opened, the questions didn’t stop, with a variety of topics being covered from the latest trends, to the influence of social media on our beauty preferences. Guests also got a peek inside the clinic, taking in its approach to personalised aesthetic care. Both an informative and enjoyable afternoon, ended with a healthy spread, and swag bags filled with goodies for the skin.
Somerset Greenways Chennai celebrated 15 years of hospitality and heartfelt connections with an afternoon that was every bit as elegant as the occasion called for. Titled The Ethereal Garden and presented by FIDA, the celebration brought fashion, art,and nature together in a beautifully styled couture runway. Three stunning sequences unfolded, each thoughtfully aligned with the garden-inspired theme, creating a seamless visual story. The styling deserves a special mention too, from the hair to the makeup, every detail was beautifully considered and added to the overall drama of the runway. But beyond the fabulous looks, it was the speeches that gave the afternoon its emotional centre. There was plenty of glamour, of course, but also genuine warmth as the 15-year journey was celebrated with gratitude and a nod to the relationships built along the way.
And just like that, we switch from fashion to food—because it seems no city column is complete without a little something to eat. The Chinese Story, the parent brand behind the popular The Red Box across the southern states, has added another address to Chennai’s food map with its new Porur outlet. Their recent launch brought in actress Megha Akash along with a hungry crowd eager to sample the menu. The consensus? Comfort food, generous enough without leaving you feeling like you need a nap, and priced without the usual sticker shock. Guests especially enjoyed the live food counters, which added a fun, interactive touch to the evening. There was plenty of love for the food, proving once again that Chennai is always ready for a new place to eat.
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