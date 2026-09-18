Paloma about town: A September of style, celebrations and good food

How is it already the last quarter of the year? Someone actually asked me what my New Year’s plans were this week, and honestly, I’m still trying to process how it’s September when Chennai is still serving peak summer. But sun or rain, the city had plenty going on.

From runway drama to dinner plans

Fillr By Dr F celebrated its first anniversary with an intimate afternoon hosted by Dr Fauziya, bringing together the city’s fashionistas, socialites, and beauty insiders. The highlight was a candid conversation with ‘Dr F’ on Anti-Ageing: Myths, Facts and What Really Matters, because, let’s face it, everyone has questions about ageing. The chat covered everything from facial anatomy and aesthetic myths to why subtle, medically guided tweaks can often make the biggest difference. Once the floodgates opened, the questions didn’t stop, with a variety of topics being covered from the latest trends, to the influence of social media on our beauty preferences. Guests also got a peek inside the clinic, taking in its approach to personalised aesthetic care. Both an informative and enjoyable afternoon, ended with a healthy spread, and swag bags filled with goodies for the skin.