Paloma about town: Glamour on the go

Saying that there was a lot happening in the city this week would be putting it mildly. It took some next-level planning as we rushed from one event to the next, truly spoilt for choice.

The M·A·C Pro Tour Bridal Artistry Masterclass felt less like an event and more like the coming together of a community—united by our shared love for M·A·C. Led by the ridiculously talented national artist Leiya Phinao Ningshen, the afternoon was packed with bridal beauty tips, techniques, and plenty of product swatching. We got to play with an array of products, pick up some seriously useful tricks and, naturally, take a lot of pictures. Leiya was an absolute sport, posing for selfies with her many fans and followers. The tips were taken seriously. The selfies, even more so.