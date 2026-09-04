Paloma About Town: Of brunches, bubbles & birthday cheers

There was a distinct daytime energy to the city’s event calendar this week, with so much of the ‘event life’ unfolding under the sun rather than after dark. In fact, much of it began decidedly early. From breakfasts and intimate gatherings to celebrations that brought people together well before cocktail hour, the city seemed to be making the most of its days and, of course, dressing up for them too.

Daytime doings & evening affairs

I spent a fair bit of my week chatting over coffee and croissants, and we found ourselves at DUCA–Dine & Unwind, which unveiled its new breakfast menu this week with a fun gathering. Guests got an early taste of the new offerings as the space opened its doors at 8 am, setting the scene for leisurely mornings. The food was every bit as delicious as it looked, with the Madras croissant, a fully loaded offering, and overnight coconut oats emerging as clear favourites. There’s also a tempting selection of freshly baked goodies and kombucha to round off the breakfast spread.