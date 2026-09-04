Paloma About Town: Of brunches, bubbles & birthday cheers

There was a distinct daytime energy to the city’s event calendar this week, with so much of the ‘event life’ unfolding under the sun rather than after dark. In fact, much of it began decidedly early. From breakfasts and intimate gatherings to celebrations that brought people together well before cocktail hour, the city seemed to be making the most of its days and, of course, dressing up for them too.
I spent a fair bit of my week chatting over coffee and croissants, and we found ourselves at DUCA–Dine & Unwind, which unveiled its new breakfast menu this week with a fun gathering. Guests got an early taste of the new offerings as the space opened its doors at 8 am, setting the scene for leisurely mornings. The food was every bit as delicious as it looked, with the Madras croissant, a fully loaded offering, and overnight coconut oats emerging as clear favourites. There’s also a tempting selection of freshly baked goodies and kombucha to round off the breakfast spread.
Coffee and Matcha morning by Citta Living brought their community together to celebrate the brand’s new chapter. While there was lots of conversation and catching up, the real stars were the journals. Some guests turned up with Citta notebooks dating back to 2019, filled with lists, memories, plans, and milestones. Over coffee and matcha, there was plenty of chatter about slowing down, stepping away from screens, and making time to simply hang out. Also, the simple pleasure of whipping out an actual notebook, whether it’s to doodle, journal or make notes. A morning that felt less like an event and more like a much-needed catch-up with old friends.
The rest of the week saw a mix of events. It was all vintage glamour and carnival drama as 1848 Carnival & Co. opened at AeroHub East, and Chennai clearly came ready to have some fun. The food was exceptional and kept flowing, with the desserts, especially the creme brûlée, stealing plenty of attention. The zero-proof craft cocktails were a surprise hit, and almost made us forget there was no alcohol involved! Add brilliant music and interiors that had everyone stopping to look around, and you had quite the opening night.
Wine, terroir, and a little storytelling made for a rather lovely evening at Tranquebar. Solicanthus: Mélodie du Sol brought winemaker Namratha Prashanth to the table, sharing the passion, craft ,and journey behind these wines. From the vineyard to the glass, guests got an intimate peek into what goes into every bottle, and, naturally, plenty of reasons to raise one. And while on the subject of toasts, designer and popular Chennai face, Simar, invited friends to celebrate her birthday at Radio Room. There was lots of love for the birthday girl. And topping off the week was The Luxury Affair Wedding Lifestyle Expo, Season 18, at Hyatt Regency. It was an exciting mix of bridal couture, fine jewellery, lifestyle and wedding essentials.