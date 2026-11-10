Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon gives a sneak peek of the aurora light from space

An Indian-origin astronaut from NASA, Anil Menon, has given us a view of the unbelievable speed of space travel through the analogy of aurora and nighttime images from space. This post contains real-time and time-lapse images to demonstrate the effect of recording the same thing in different ways. The movement is seen slowly in real time, but astronauts are moving around Earth at the speed of 17,500 miles per hour.

Anil Menon explains the speed of an orbit around earth

Anil Menon uploaded time-lapse images of a small aurora as well as night orbit images shot in real time. He illustrated through the comparison that objects tend to appear to move faster in time-lapse photography compared to images captured in real time.