Jagadhatri Puja: The story behind the elephant beneath the Goddess's feet

Durga Puja and Kali Puja may have concluded, but Chandannagore’s pride Jagadhatri Puja is still a few days away. If you have seen the image of the Goddess, you may wonder why she is seen with the lion and the elephant. The lion is known to by the vahan of Goddess Durga and its spot can be justified, but an elephant being crushed under her feet? There are three interesting thoughts behind the same.

Triumph over the demon

The most popular school of thought believes that when Goddess Durga was battling Mahisasur, one of the forms that he took was of the elephant Karindrasura or Mahagajasura. According to the Shakta traditions, Mahisasura took different animal forms to confuse the Goddess. But in the end, she severed his head on the battlefield. That is why one would find a splitting image of the Goddess Jagadhatri sitting on her trusted lion with the severed elephant head underneath them. This also gives her the name Karindrasuranisudini, which translates to the destroyer of Karindrasura.