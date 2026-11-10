Jagadhatri Puja: The story behind the elephant beneath the Goddess's feet

Durga Puja and Kali Puja may have concluded, but Chandannagore’s pride Jagadhatri Puja is still a few days away. If you have seen the image of the Goddess, you may wonder why she is seen with the lion and the elephant. The lion is known to by the vahan of Goddess Durga and its spot can be justified, but an elephant being crushed under her feet? There are three interesting thoughts behind the same.
The most popular school of thought believes that when Goddess Durga was battling Mahisasur, one of the forms that he took was of the elephant Karindrasura or Mahagajasura. According to the Shakta traditions, Mahisasura took different animal forms to confuse the Goddess. But in the end, she severed his head on the battlefield. That is why one would find a splitting image of the Goddess Jagadhatri sitting on her trusted lion with the severed elephant head underneath them. This also gives her the name Karindrasuranisudini, which translates to the destroyer of Karindrasura.
Elephant as ego
Another explanation sees the elephant as a metaphor for ego, uncontrolled mind and negative tendencies. If you look at an elephant, it is the largest and mightiest land mammal. It is also the reservoir of great power. And with might and power comes the ability to go wayward and abuse the power. Thus, Elephant is also represented as the ego or Ahamkara which makes one think they are arrogant and powerful than they actually are. Sometimes, greed, attachment and anger prevent one to find the positives inside them and handicaps them from realizing their true potential. The lion is said to represent courage, strength and power to overcome the negativity of life. Hence, the arrangement of the Goddess Jagadhatri, lion and elephant is symbolism of the the victory of the divine power against ego and ignorance.
The restless mind
Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa’s interpretation gives a unique turn to this sysmbolism. According to him, the elephant represents the restless human mind. Just like a wild elephant needs to be controlled, similarly, an untammed human mind needs to be controlled. And Goddess Jagadhatri has the ability to do so. This explanation also offers a breakdown of her name – Jagat meaning world and Dhatri meaning sustainer. Thus, the next time you see an image of the Goddess you know why she is seen with two animals.
If you are planning to visit Chandannagore to see the puja and the impeccable lights then plan a trip between November 16 – 19 this year.
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