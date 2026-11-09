Is buying a Taj Mahal replica really a bad omen?

While the ill-omen belief is usually credited to numerologists and Vastu Shastra, one professional astrologer Prof.Dr. Manoj Kalantri has a very diff take on this. He writes on Quora, "I have a totally different take on this subject. I too am a professional Astrologer, Numerolgoist, Palmist, Vastu Shastra consultant but then one needs to be pragmatic and have a holistic approach while addressing any such issue.

The replica of the Tajmahal is merely a show piece. It does not have any remains of the body and hence there is no “Shalya Dosha” ( A Dosha caused by the remains of the bones of a dead body ). It is merely a piece of art and one of the most fascinating architecture.

The original Tajmahal alone has the remains of the body and that is a true tomb. A small replica is only a fashioned piece of white soap stone or marble. The Tajmahal is more of a symbol of eternal love than being a tomb. The tomb is secondary.

Hence, with this small discussion I would conclude that there is no problem in having a replica of one of Indias most visited tourist spots in either your residence or office." (sic)

So, now, that you have read both sides of the same story, will you get one for yourself?