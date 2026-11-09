Is buying a Taj Mahal replica really a bad omen?

Your or anyone's trip to Taj Mahal in Agra is almost incomplete without getting replicas of the monument in pricey white marble, glass or in ceramic. But according to a section of people, keeping or even buying a Taj Mahal replica is considered a bad omen due to its cultural beliefs and architectural symbolism associated with the structure.
According to many, there are a few reasons why you are asked not to buy a Taj Mahal replica.
Firstly, the Taj Mahal is fundamentally a tomb. It is a mausoleum built by Emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. According to traditional interpretations and certain belief systems like the Vastu Shastra, keeping or displaying a model or representation of a grave, death, or memorial inside a living space is thought to attract stagnant or negative energies.
Besides that, a tomb is also associated with loss and mourning, since it was created out of grief to commemorate a death. Along these lines, some people also believe that bringing its miniature into a home invites sorrow, emotional heaviness, or conflict.
The third and final one is actually the most practical one, the tourist trap! In Agra, buying a Taj Mahal replica often ties into aggressive commission-driven souvenir shops. Tourists are frequently misled into paying exorbitant amounts for low-quality or synthetic marble rather than genuine Makrana marble, leading to buyer's remorse and the feeling of having bad luck or being scammed.
Well this is a conversation starter on both Reddit and Quora, with mixed reactions from people. While one writes that they have received him as a heirloom from their grandmother, and has never brought any ill luck, to one writing that it may just look a misfit if one doesn't have an Arabic-style interior architecture.
While the ill-omen belief is usually credited to numerologists and Vastu Shastra, one professional astrologer Prof.Dr. Manoj Kalantri has a very diff take on this. He writes on Quora, "I have a totally different take on this subject. I too am a professional Astrologer, Numerolgoist, Palmist, Vastu Shastra consultant but then one needs to be pragmatic and have a holistic approach while addressing any such issue.
The replica of the Tajmahal is merely a show piece. It does not have any remains of the body and hence there is no “Shalya Dosha” ( A Dosha caused by the remains of the bones of a dead body ). It is merely a piece of art and one of the most fascinating architecture.
The original Tajmahal alone has the remains of the body and that is a true tomb. A small replica is only a fashioned piece of white soap stone or marble. The Tajmahal is more of a symbol of eternal love than being a tomb. The tomb is secondary.
Hence, with this small discussion I would conclude that there is no problem in having a replica of one of Indias most visited tourist spots in either your residence or office." (sic)
So, now, that you have read both sides of the same story, will you get one for yourself?
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