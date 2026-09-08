Gold or silver: What should you buy as per Vastu?

With festivities knocking on your doorstep it is that time of the year when everyone looks forward to making some investments in gold or silver. It may be a small item for your prayer hall or a jewelry piece that you have been eyeing for a long time, but making that one purchase during this time is considered good luck and new beginnings. However, what confuses most people is what should they opt for- gold or silver. While mostly people start by comparing the price and discount options before making the actual purchase, some really save up throughout the year to get the item of their dreams; and yet others, especially if they are buying for the house or prayer hall, decide to consult the vastu.
Sometimes making a choice between types of investments stem out from the kind of energy that is needed. While gold is associated with the Sun and signify abundance and prosperity, Silver is associated with the Moon and is beneficial for bringing peace, purity and emotional balance. In both cases, the most common objects to purchase include coins, jewelry, idols, prayer utensils, and decorative pieces. Sometimes these purchases are also made for gifting purpose rather than keeping them for yourselves. Thus, anyone seeking financial stability or rise, prosperity and confidence should opt for a Gold purchase while those looking to calm any ongoing personal turmoil and lead a balanced life must eye a silver purchase.
Regarding the time of making the purchase, Dhanteras is known to be the best time for buying Gold, simply because of the new collections, budget prices and discounts offered while Silver can be bought more or less throughout the festive season.
Can you buy both gold and silver?
Interestingly, there is no cap in what you can buy and how much to buy. If you have the financial capacity to afford items made of both Gold and Silver and seeking progress and balance, you can definitely go ahead to purchase both. In fact, it is important to realise that the two of them are not competing against each other in terms of energies. Thus, buying small quantities of both (if your pocket allows) may bring double the positive energy that you had been seeking.
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