Gold or silver: What should you buy as per Vastu?

Sometimes making a choice between types of investments stem out from the kind of energy that is needed. While gold is associated with the Sun and signify abundance and prosperity, Silver is associated with the Moon and is beneficial for bringing peace, purity and emotional balance. In both cases, the most common objects to purchase include coins, jewelry, idols, prayer utensils, and decorative pieces. Sometimes these purchases are also made for gifting purpose rather than keeping them for yourselves. Thus, anyone seeking financial stability or rise, prosperity and confidence should opt for a Gold purchase while those looking to calm any ongoing personal turmoil and lead a balanced life must eye a silver purchase.

Regarding the time of making the purchase, Dhanteras is known to be the best time for buying Gold, simply because of the new collections, budget prices and discounts offered while Silver can be bought more or less throughout the festive season.