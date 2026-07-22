Why a Rajasthan shrine worships a Bullet bike instead of traditional deities?

Unlike other temples in India, the Bullet Baba Temple is unique. Situated on NH62, the road linking the cities of Jodhpur and Ahmedabad (located in Rajasthan and Gujarat states, respectively), this temple is visited by bikers and tourists as they offer their devotion to a 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet bike, registered under the number RNJ 7773. The temple lies at a distance of 53 km from the city of Pali and is based on a local folklore associated with Om Singh Rathod, the deceased owner of the bike.
As per the local folklore, Om Singh Rathod met with an accident in 1988 when he was riding his Royal Enfield bike and lost control over the bike, hitting a tree. He died where this temple stands today. Following the accident, the authorities removed the motorcycle to the nearest police station. But the very next day, the motorcycle was said to be missing. During the search, the motorcycle was found to be at the accident location itself.
Every time the police took the bike to the station, the bike would somehow find its way to the spot where Om Singh Rathod had perished. According to some legends, the police even chained the bike and drained the fuel from it, yet the bike would always appear at the accident spot. This incident led to the establishment of the Bullet Baba temple.
Following this, the villagers chose to construct a shrine at the location of the accident as a tribute to Om Singh Rathod. It involved putting up the bike there, and consequently, it came to be known as the Bullet Baba temple or the Om Banna temple. The locals think that Om Singh Rathod's soul guards travellers on this route. People have actually sighted a rider sitting on a Bullet motorcycle during late hours of the night.
Today, bikers and drivers visit the Bullet Baba temple to seek blessings before they begin their onward journey. There is a belief among the locals that anyone not doing this would have an unsafe trip ahead.
The Royal Enfield is kept inside a glass enclosure and is decorated with fresh flower garlands and red veils. Devotees also apply a tilak to its headlight, while some offer bottles of alcohol as a mark of respect.
With time, the Bullet Baba temple has gained popularity among all the other sacred places in Rajasthan.