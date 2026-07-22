Why a Rajasthan shrine worships a Bullet bike instead of traditional deities?

Unlike other temples in India, the Bullet Baba Temple is unique. Situated on NH62, the road linking the cities of Jodhpur and Ahmedabad (located in Rajasthan and Gujarat states, respectively), this temple is visited by bikers and tourists as they offer their devotion to a 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet bike, registered under the number RNJ 7773. The temple lies at a distance of 53 km from the city of Pali and is based on a local folklore associated with Om Singh Rathod, the deceased owner of the bike.

Bullet Baba temple: The legend of the motorcycle that kept coming back

As per the local folklore, Om Singh Rathod met with an accident in 1988 when he was riding his Royal Enfield bike and lost control over the bike, hitting a tree. He died where this temple stands today. Following the accident, the authorities removed the motorcycle to the nearest police station. But the very next day, the motorcycle was said to be missing. During the search, the motorcycle was found to be at the accident location itself.