15 countries withdraw from Miss Universe finale, here's why

The 75th edition of Miss Universe, currently taking place in Puerto Rico, is facing controversy before its 24 November finale. According to reports, contestants representing around 15 countries will miss the competition because of visa difficulties, franchise disputes, health concerns and personal reasons.

The finale is scheduled to take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. While contestants from several countries have arrived for the preliminary events, the withdrawals have raised questions about the organisation in this year's competition.

Why are countries missing Miss Universe 2026?

One of the biggest controversies involves Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia and Singapore. Contestants from these six countries will not participate following a disagreement over the ownership and licensing of national Miss Universe franchises.

The Miss Universe Organization, through JKN Universe LLC, issued a statement in September declaring that franchise agreements issued through Miss Universe Eastern Pte. Ltd. were invalid, and claimed that the company did not have the legal authority to use the Miss Universe brand. The organisation subsequently declared contestants from the six countries ineligible for the 2026 competition.

Nepal, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Republic of the Congo have been reported among the delegations unable to participate because of visa difficulties or restrictions on travel to the United States.

Zambia's Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka reportedly could not secure a US visa, while Zimbabwe's Roseanna Hall was still attempting to obtain one after missing her scheduled departure. The US visa restrictions introduced in January 2026 have added to the challenges for contestants from some affected countries.