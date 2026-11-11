Pakistani TV journalist Rabiya Ahsan found shot dead at Rawalpindi home, husband arrested

Pakistani television anchor Rabiya Ahsan was found fatally shot at her family home in Rawalpindi on Sunday, November 8. Her husband, Ahsan Tahir, has been taken into custody in connection with her death.

The 41-year-old was found dead in her bedroom at around 3 pm local time. According to media reports citing a police complaint, Rabiya was at home with her husband, mother and sister at the time of the incident.

What happened at Rabiya Ahsan's home?

Rabiya and her husband were reportedly rearranging clothes ahead of winter when her family members heard a gunshot. Her sister rushed into the bedroom and found Rabiya lying on the floor in a pool of blood, according to the police report.

Rabiya had sustained a gunshot wound below her neck and died at the scene. Family members allegedly found her husband standing inside the bedroom with a firearm.

Husband arrested after alleged confession

Rabiya's brother, Khurram Ahmed, accused Tahir of killing his sister in a police complaint, prompting an investigation.

Tahir was taken into custody after allegedly telling investigators that he had accidentally shot his wife and did not know the firearm was loaded. A male domestic worker at the residence reportedly corroborated his account.

However, police found that the firearm was unlicensed. The Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PFSA) recovered a .30-bore pistol and ammunition from the scene. Rabiya's body was sent to a local hospital for a postmortem examination.

Rabiya had posted a video discussing American politics on her YouTube channel on the same day she died.