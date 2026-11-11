Why China celebrates Singles’ Day on November 11: History, significance and ways to celebrate

Romance may get its own big day every February, but November 11 offers a different perspective on love — one that begins with yourself. Known as Singles’ Day or Double 11, the annual Chinese celebration puts singlehood in the spotlight, encouraging people to embrace independence, enjoy their own company and make the most of life without a romantic partner.
The origins of Singles’ Day can be traced to university campuses in Nanjing, China, during the 1990s. According to the commonly recounted story, a group of male students came up with the idea of marking November 11 as a day to celebrate their unmarried status.
Rather than treating Valentine's Day and other romantic occasions as reminders of what they did not have, they decided to turn their relationship status into something worth celebrating.
The informal campus gathering gradually caught on, spreading to other universities and attracting more young people. Over time, the celebration moved beyond its original male-dominated roots, with women embracing it as well. What began as a humorous way of acknowledging singlehood eventually evolved into a broader celebration of independence and self-love.
But how did four identical digits come to represent singlehood?
Take a closer look at 11/11 and you will notice four number ones standing together. This visual arrangement is central to the celebration's origins.
In Chinese internet slang, the number one has been associated with an individual standing alone. The word Guanggun, which translates to a bare stick or branch, is also used colloquially to describe an unmarried person, particularly a man.
With four ones appearing together on November 11, the date became a playful representation of people without romantic partners. Hence, the name Double 11 — a reference to both the month and the day.
The idea is fairly straightforward: being single is not something that needs to be explained, fixed or treated as a temporary phase before finding someone. It can be a fulfilling choice and an opportunity to focus on friendships, interests, personal ambitions and individual happiness.
Although the celebration is particularly popular among younger people in China, its underlying message has found an audience well beyond the country. Whether someone is single by choice, taking a break from dating or simply enjoying life independently, the day offers an opportunity to celebrate that phase of life.
How did Singles’ Day turn into a shopping extravaganza?
The biggest transformation in the festival's history came in 2009, when Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba recognised the commercial potential of November 11.
The company introduced special shopping promotions around the date, encouraging consumers to purchase products for themselves. The idea of turning a day associated with singlehood into an occasion for self-gifting proved hugely successful.
Other retailers and e-commerce platforms soon followed suit. What started as a one-day promotional campaign expanded into an elaborate shopping season, with brands announcing early-bird deals, limited-period discounts and exclusive product launches.
Today, Singles’ Day covers almost every shopping category imaginable. From fashion, beauty and electronics to home appliances, lifestyle products and luxury goods, consumers can find promotional offers across a wide range of products.
Its scale has also made it a major event in the global retail calendar, often drawing comparisons with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Five ways to celebrate Singles’ Day
There is no elaborate ritual or strict tradition associated with Singles’ Day. You do not need a reservation, a date or even a group of friends to participate. The celebration can be as social or as low-key as you want it to be.
Plan a date with yourself: Visit a café you have been meaning to try, catch a film at the cinema or spend an afternoon exploring a new neighbourhood. A little time alone can be surprisingly refreshing.
Bring your single friends together: Organise a dinner, a movie marathon or a cosy evening at home. After all, celebrating independence does not mean celebrating alone.
Give yourself a little treat: Is there a book, outfit, skincare product or gadget sitting on your wishlist? November 11 can be a good excuse to finally get it, as long as it fits your budget.
Make room for some self-care: Take a break from dating apps, catch up on sleep, indulge in your favourite activities or simply spend a few hours without checking your phone.
Celebrate how far you have come: Take stock of your achievements, friendships, experiences and personal growth. Your relationship status is only one small part of your life.
Singles’ Day vs Valentine's Day: What is the difference?
Although both occasions revolve around love in their own ways, their focus is quite different.
Valentine's Day, observed on February 14, traditionally celebrates romantic relationships. Couples mark the occasion with flowers, gifts, dinners and gestures of affection.
Singles’ Day, on the other hand, turns the attention towards people who are not romantically involved. Its original purpose was to make singlehood something to embrace rather than a relationship status to feel awkward about.
Why does Singles’ Day resonate with Gen Z?
For a generation navigating dating apps, situationships, ghosting and increasingly complicated conversations around commitment, the idea behind Singles’ Day feels particularly relevant.
Young people are becoming more vocal about emotional availability, personal boundaries and the importance of not rushing into relationships simply to meet social expectations. Against this backdrop, a celebration that places singlehood in a positive light offers a refreshing alternative to the conventional idea that being in a relationship is a milestone everyone must achieve.
At its heart, Singles’ Day is about having the freedom to live life on your own terms. Whether that means pursuing a career, travelling, spending time with friends, discovering new interests or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home, there is no one-size-fits-all definition of a fulfilling life.
And perhaps that is the best reason to celebrate November 11 — you don't have to wait for someone else to make your life feel complete. Let your 11:11 wish be for yourself, your happiness and your peace of mind. After all, the most important love story is the one you have with yourself.