Why China celebrates Singles’ Day on November 11: History, significance and ways to celebrate

But how did four identical digits come to represent singlehood?

Take a closer look at 11/11 and you will notice four number ones standing together. This visual arrangement is central to the celebration's origins.

In Chinese internet slang, the number one has been associated with an individual standing alone. The word Guanggun, which translates to a bare stick or branch, is also used colloquially to describe an unmarried person, particularly a man.

With four ones appearing together on November 11, the date became a playful representation of people without romantic partners. Hence, the name Double 11 — a reference to both the month and the day.

The idea is fairly straightforward: being single is not something that needs to be explained, fixed or treated as a temporary phase before finding someone. It can be a fulfilling choice and an opportunity to focus on friendships, interests, personal ambitions and individual happiness.

Although the celebration is particularly popular among younger people in China, its underlying message has found an audience well beyond the country. Whether someone is single by choice, taking a break from dating or simply enjoying life independently, the day offers an opportunity to celebrate that phase of life.

How did Singles’ Day turn into a shopping extravaganza?

The biggest transformation in the festival's history came in 2009, when Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba recognised the commercial potential of November 11.

The company introduced special shopping promotions around the date, encouraging consumers to purchase products for themselves. The idea of turning a day associated with singlehood into an occasion for self-gifting proved hugely successful.

Other retailers and e-commerce platforms soon followed suit. What started as a one-day promotional campaign expanded into an elaborate shopping season, with brands announcing early-bird deals, limited-period discounts and exclusive product launches.

Today, Singles’ Day covers almost every shopping category imaginable. From fashion, beauty and electronics to home appliances, lifestyle products and luxury goods, consumers can find promotional offers across a wide range of products.

Its scale has also made it a major event in the global retail calendar, often drawing comparisons with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.