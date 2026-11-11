Why do frogs make so much noise when it rains?

Come monsoon, the earth turns damp, and the air is filled with a chorus of croaks. Frogs, tailless amphibian vertebrates seem to appear out of nowhere, and one can find them hopping into gardens, puddles, paddy fields and wetlands. The frog calls and croaks have become synonymous to the monsoon, and for these little amphibians, the rains signal the beginning of one of the most important phases of their lives.

Why does the monsoon turn quiet ponds into a chorus of frog croaks?

For several species, the monsoon marks the beginning of the breeding season. As rainwater fills waterbodies, it creates ideal nurseries for eggs and tadpoles. And some like the Malabar gliding frog doesn’t lay its eggs in water; it builds a foam nest instead. This is the time when the male frogs begin calling to attract females, with each species producing its own distinctive sound. These calls also help establish territories and warn competing males to keep their distance. When several frogs call together, their voices blend into a chorus that can echo across fields and wetlands.