Fish make sounds without vocal cords. Here’s their secret

Fish may use sound to attract mates, defend territory, warn others of danger, establish dominance, or keep track of members of their group. In dark or murky water, where visibility is limited, sound can be especially useful because it can travel farther than visual signals. Certain fish also create noise by releasing gas bubbles from their digestive tracts. And there’s another fascinating detail: humans often don’t hear these underwater conversations at all.

Many fish sounds are subtle, low-frequency, or difficult to detect without specialised hydrophones. Scientists use these underwater microphones to record and study the hidden acoustic world beneath the waves.

So the next time you walk past your fish tank or a lake, and see a silent creature gliding through the water, remember that it may not be silent at all. It might be drumming, clicking, grunting, or buzzing, using an organ designed for buoyancy.

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