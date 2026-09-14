Meet the Changra Goat: The Himalayan animal behind the world’s finest Pashmina

The Changra produces only a small quantity of the precious fibre — typically around 80 to 170 grams of pashm per goat each year. That limited yield is one reason genuine pashmina is so prized. It is said that the Changthangi goats have revitalised the poor economy of Changthang, Ladakh where the wool production generates more than $8 million a year.

When spring arrives, the goats naturally shed their winter undercoat. The fine fibres are traditionally collected by carefully combing the animals rather than shearing them. The raw pashm then undergoes several stages of cleaning, sorting and spinning before it reaches skilled artisans, who transform the yarn into the delicate shawls, scarves and textiles associated with Kashmiri craftsmanship.

The journey from goat to finished pashmina is anything but quick. Much of the process remains labour-intensive, relying on generations of knowledge passed down among herders and artisans. What eventually appears as an impossibly soft luxury accessory has travelled from a Himalayan pasture through the hands of spinners and weavers before reaching a shop or wardrobe.

For the communities that rear them, Changra goats are not simply the source of a luxury fibre. They are part of a traditional way of life shaped by the seasons, the mountains and the demands of pastoralism.

The Changra is also a reminder that some of the world's most coveted materials begin with nature's most practical solutions. Its fine undercoat was never designed for fashion; it evolved to keep a small Himalayan goat alive.

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