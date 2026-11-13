Five legends across the world associated with Friday the 13th

When you talk about horror, one of the dates which inevitably comes to mind is Friday, the 13th and today is just that! While the horror franchise put the spotlight on the date among today’s generation, the debate about whether 13 is lucky or unlucky has been going on for centuries. Here’s a look at some of the global legends associated with the number and day.
One of the popular interpretations of a Norse mythology narrates the tale of a grand feast in Valhalla, the hall of Odin in the presence of 12 guests. However, the uninvited trickster Odin entered as the 13th guest. He manipulated Hodr into shooting Baldr the God of light, beauty and goodness. Thus, it is said that the number 13 is usually understood to be somewhat unlucky.
As per Christian traditions, Jesus was dining with 12 apostles and Judas Iscariot entered as the 13th person on the Last Supper table. He eventually went on to betray Jesus due to which he was crucified on a Friday. This episode points out to how the presence of 13 people could bring bad luck and Friday became unlucky because it was the day Jesus was crucified.
According to another legend, King Philip IV of France had ordered the medieval Christian military order, the Knights Templar to be arrested of heresy and other religious offences. The date of the dark night was Friday, October 13, 1307. Many members of the group were arrested and tortured while their grandmaster Jacques de Molay was burned at stake in 1314. Before his mortal body perished, he cursed the King and the Pope and soon enough within a year, both passed away.
European folklore offers a very different take on the same. It is said to be the night of the witches. In fact, a group of 13 witches is called a coven. Friday is also associated with Freyja, the Goddess of love, fertility and magic. Thus it is considered to be a very powerful night for gatherings and supernatural activities.
Ancient Babylonians believed that 12 was a perfect number and 13 which came right after, caused a disruption to its patterns. Further, it is believed that the Code of Hammurabi voluntarily omitted its 13th law because of this belief, although no factual proof has ever been established.
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