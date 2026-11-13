Paloma about town: City in celebration

Deepavali was well and truly in overdrive in the city this year! Between the parties, festive gatherings, endless shopping and more ladoos than I care to admit, it was quite the celebration. My Tuesday morning plan? Straight onto the treadmill to undo at least some of the festive indulgence! Meanwhile, our social media feeds were a glorious parade of stunning outfits, gorgeous people, elaborate celebrations and enough sparkle to last us until next Deepavali. From beautifully draped silks to seriously impressive festive dressing, Chennai certainly showed up and showed off.
And speaking of beautiful outfits, Palam Silks brought a fresh perspective to the traditional silk saree showcase this Deepavali with the launch of SilkDrop, an initiative that celebrates original design through independent, standalone creations. The event saw models showcase three distinctive designs from the debut collection, each telling a story of its own. One drew inspiration from traditional mural art, another from the ancient South Indian board game Pallanguzhi, while the third explored the abstract beauty of latticework. Moving away from the conventional once-a-year collection launch, SilkDrop will introduce original designs as ‘singles’ throughout the year, exploring themes spanning art, history, culture and avant-garde aesthetics.
The initiative also shines a spotlight on independent weavers with limited looms, giving them a platform to showcase their creativity without the pressure of large-scale production. With SilkDrop, Palam Silks is making a case for tradition with a contemporary twist, while encouraging a new generation of weavers to keep the craft evolving. Jayasree Ravi and her daughter Vineeta were present, continuing the Silk legacy while championing a new chapter in the brand’s creative journey.
Some stories deserve a bigger screen, and A Quiet Reckoning did just that. The feature documentary by filmmaker Simon V Kurian shines a light on Chennai’s queer and transgender community, following Sunil Menon and his work with the organisation Sahodaran. Made over several years, the film brings together personal stories that are honest, moving and deeply human, capturing everything from everyday struggles to moments of courage and resilience. The screening was a reminder of the many voices and experiences that make up our city, and why they deserve to be heard. An important film, an important conversation, and certainly one that stayed with the audience long after the credits rolled.
If there's one sign that Christmas is creeping up on us, it's the annual cake-mixing ritual, and Chennai has wasted no time getting into the spirit. Hotels around the city have been bringing out their giant mixing bowls, with the festive tradition taking centre stage at properties including Taj Club House and The Westin. There were plenty of hands getting into the action as guests mixed generous quantities of dried fruits, nuts and spices, all destined to become those much-awaited Christmas plum cakes. Of course, it’s also a lovely excuse to catch up with familiar faces, get a little messy and officially begin the countdown to the most wonderful time of the year.