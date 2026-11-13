Paloma about town: City in celebration

Deepavali was well and truly in overdrive in the city this year! Between the parties, festive gatherings, endless shopping and more ladoos than I care to admit, it was quite the celebration. My Tuesday morning plan? Straight onto the treadmill to undo at least some of the festive indulgence! Meanwhile, our social media feeds were a glorious parade of stunning outfits, gorgeous people, elaborate celebrations and enough sparkle to last us until next Deepavali. From beautifully draped silks to seriously impressive festive dressing, Chennai certainly showed up and showed off.

A city dressed in festive finery



And speaking of beautiful outfits, Palam Silks brought a fresh perspective to the traditional silk saree showcase this Deepavali with the launch of SilkDrop, an initiative that celebrates original design through independent, standalone creations. The event saw models showcase three distinctive designs from the debut collection, each telling a story of its own. One drew inspiration from traditional mural art, another from the ancient South Indian board game Pallanguzhi, while the third explored the abstract beauty of latticework. Moving away from the conventional once-a-year collection launch, SilkDrop will introduce original designs as ‘singles’ throughout the year, exploring themes spanning art, history, culture and avant-garde aesthetics.