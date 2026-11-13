The endless episode trap: Are we forgetting how to read?

There was a time when the day began with browsing the newspapers over a cup of morning coffee and ended with curling up with a book. Many carried books in their bags, reading during a commute, while waiting for an appointment or even when caught in the rain. Today, however, a glance around an airport reveals a different picture. People are either scrolling endlessly on their phones or watching episodes of their favourite shows and micro dramas. The familiar sight of someone engrossed in a book seems increasingly rare.
In a world where entertainment is just a click away, watching one episode after another has become an everyday habit. Streaming platforms offer gripping storylines, cliff-hangers and automatic playback, making it difficult to stop watching. While binge-watching provides an easy escape from daily stress, it raises a very pertinent question about the habit of reading and has it taken a backseat.
Unlike watching a 40-minute episode, reading requires patience, concentration and active involvement. It encourages us to imagine characters, visualise settings and engage with ideas. The convenience of streaming, personalised recommendations and endless content, however, often leaves little room for such quieter pursuits. Constant exposure to fast-moving visuals and short-form content may also make it harder to settle down with a book without reaching for our phones.
This does not mean that television or web series are necessarily bad. Films and shows can entertain, educate, inspire and introduce us to different cultures. The real concern, however, is the lack of balance between consuming digital content and making time for reading.
A good book does more than entertain. It opens up new worlds, broadens perspectives and allows us to experience lives beyond our own. Reading expands vocabulary, improves communication, strengthens memory, develops critical thinking and nurtures imagination and empathy. It also offers a welcome opportunity to slow down, reflect and unwind away from constant screen time.
Perhaps it is time to rediscover the simple pleasure of carrying a book while travelling or spending the last half-hour of the day reading instead of watching another episode. Starting with just 15 to 20 minutes a day and choosing genres we genuinely enjoy can help build a lasting habit. Parents, too, can encourage children to discover the joy of books early in life.
The idea is not to abandon screens but to ensure they do not replace reading altogether. Streaming platforms will always have another episode waiting. But perhaps the next chapter deserves our attention too. In the endless race for entertainment, let us not forget the lasting value and simple pleasure of reading.
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