The endless episode trap: Are we forgetting how to read?

In a world where entertainment is just a click away, watching one episode after another has become an everyday habit. Streaming platforms offer gripping storylines, cliff-hangers and automatic playback, making it difficult to stop watching. While binge-watching provides an easy escape from daily stress, it raises a very pertinent question about the habit of reading and has it taken a backseat.

Unlike watching a 40-minute episode, reading requires patience, concentration and active involvement. It encourages us to imagine characters, visualise settings and engage with ideas. The convenience of streaming, personalised recommendations and endless content, however, often leaves little room for such quieter pursuits. Constant exposure to fast-moving visuals and short-form content may also make it harder to settle down with a book without reaching for our phones.

This does not mean that television or web series are necessarily bad. Films and shows can entertain, educate, inspire and introduce us to different cultures. The real concern, however, is the lack of balance between consuming digital content and making time for reading.