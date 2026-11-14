Cattitude founder Devika Khazvini advises on how to care for community cats in Chennai

Cattitude’s older cats have taught Devika to pay attention to the small changes that come with age. “They develop stiffness in the joints, so supplements, recommended by a good vet, help,” she shares. She recommends adding little steps to help ageing cats reach beds and sofas, and making lower resting spots more comfortable. Dental problems also deserve attention, with checks recommended from around six years of age. “Look out for excessive thirst and a dry coat as many seniors develop chronic kidney disease and that should never be ignored,” she warns. Loss of appetite, sudden weight changes, lumps or unusual behaviour are further reasons to consult a vet sooner rather than later.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels.