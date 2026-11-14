Cattitude founder Devika Khazvini advises on how to care for community cats in Chennai

When Devika Khazvini founded Cattitude in 2005, cats were often overlooked in animal welfare, their needs misunderstood and their temperaments clouded by old prejudices. “I was convinced that cats really deserved their rightful place in animal welfare, and also that there was a desperate need to change attitudes towards cats, to show people what beautiful, sensitive and loving creatures they really were,” she tells us. Twenty-one years later, the Chennai-based trust continues to support community cats, rescuers and caretakers. We speak to Devika about how to care for community cats, when to intervene and the special considerations that come with caring for ageing felines.
A cat outdoors does not automatically need rescuing. “If you see a healthy, active cat looking relaxed and not in difficulty, it is best to leave it alone,” she notes. Wounds, difficulty moving or respiratory distress, however, call for intervention and veterinary care. Kittens should be observed before being picked up, since their mother may simply be searching for food.
“Responsible TNR is the only way to keep a cat colony stable, and prevent overpopulation,” she stresses. TNR stands for trap-neuter-return, a process in which community cats are humanely trapped, taken to a vet to be sterilised and then returned to their neighbourhood. “Always ear tip community cats,” Devika firmly recommends. A vet snips the tip of one ear or makes a small notch to indicate that a cat has already been sterilised, preventing it from being caught and put through surgery again. She also cautions caretakers against sterilising only female cats, noting that neutering males can reduce aggression and vocalisation.
Cattitude’s older cats have taught Devika to pay attention to the small changes that come with age. “They develop stiffness in the joints, so supplements, recommended by a good vet, help,” she shares. She recommends adding little steps to help ageing cats reach beds and sofas, and making lower resting spots more comfortable. Dental problems also deserve attention, with checks recommended from around six years of age. “Look out for excessive thirst and a dry coat as many seniors develop chronic kidney disease and that should never be ignored,” she warns. Loss of appetite, sudden weight changes, lumps or unusual behaviour are further reasons to consult a vet sooner rather than later.
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