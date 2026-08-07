Meet India's cutest pet influencers taking over Instagram

Influencer culture has gone to the dogs... and the cats! Across Instagram, a new generation of furballs are turning everyday moments into content, building loyal communities through fashion, travel, comedy, and lifestyle.
Behind every account is a pet with a distinct personality and a human determined to tell their story. Meet seven creators whose four-legged stars are proving that the creator economy isn’t just for humans.
Name: August
Handle: @august_thegingercat
Followers: 240k
Shy, curious, and effortlessly stylish, August is proving that indie cats can be fashion icons, too. The Gurugram feline has built a loyal following through travel, lifestyle and impeccably coordinated outfits. August’s biggest achievement, however, is reminding people that some love stories often begin with adoption.
Names: Goofy and TimTim
Handle: @goofy.timtim
Followers: 76k
Equal parts travel buddies and fashion icons, these Gurugram-based shih tzus have turned pet-friendly holidays into their signature niche. Goofy and TimTim have explored destinations across India, launched their own pet clothing label, and built a loyal community of families who believe every adventure is better with their dogs by their side.
Name: Timmy
Handle: @pepper_pink1
Followers: 235k
Don’t let the innocent face fool you. This Delhi-based Domestic Shorthair stars in viral reels packed with humour, mischief and his own little adventures around the house. His dramatic screen presence has led to collaborations beyond pet brands, spanning fashion, automobiles, and pop culture.
Name: Annie
Handle: @annie_pupstar
Followers: 120k
With her signature golden smile and gentle personality, Annie’s feed is a cosy mix of modelling, foodie adventures, and simple everyday moments. The Pune-based Golden Retriever collaborates with pet lifestyle, wellness and travel brands, but it’s her warm, expressive nature that keeps followers returning for another scroll.
Name: Mittu
Handle: @really_suru
Followers: 52.9k
One day she’s posing patiently in a crocheted hat and the next, she’s serving the kind of unimpressed stare only a cat can master. Bengaluru’s Mittu has built a loyal following with her signature flower clips and expressive eyes, reminding followers that personality is still the most fashionable accessory of all.
Name: Ragnar
Handle: @thebanjaaraboy
Followers: 548k
Travelling across India on a scooter isn’t everyone’s idea of a holiday, but Ragnar seems to love every kilometre. The six-year-old German Shepherd from Ranchi has become one of the country’s best-known adventure dogs, inspiring fellow pet parents to embrace the outdoors through leash-free journeys across mountains, forests and deserts.
Name: Plowy
Handle: @plowythecat
Followers: 113k
Home, for Plowy, is wherever the next road trip leads. The Mumbai-based Persian has clocked more than five lakh kms by road, swapping sofas for highways, beaches and mountain passes. Along the way, she’s checked into luxury hotels, partnered with leading travel and lifestyle brands and inspired pet parents to make room for their cats on the journey.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
X: @criterionaddict
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