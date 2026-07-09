Meet Butter, the Indian indie dog who conquered Annapurna Base Camp

Fuel for the mountains

Yati says Butter’s endurance is the result of years of hiking and meticulous preparation. Her diet changes depending on where she is. “You can feed an indie dog almost anything. When we’re in Delhi, I keep her meals light, usually curd rice or something similar. But in the mountains, she needs calorie-dense food. Chicken and mutton help keep her warm and provide her the energy she needs. I usually carry around 10 kgs of food just for her. She also gets a full health check every three months,” he says.

When Butter finally hit the hay

Despite her enduring stamina, the trek did leave Butter knackered. “When we reached Base Camp on the third day, I pitched the tent and tried to sleep. But from two in the morning, I couldn’t sleep because Butter was snoring like a human being. It was unbelievably loud. I couldn’t even complain to her. That’s when I realised just how exhausted she actually was.”

Crossing borders with a dog

Taking Butter to a foreign country was not as simple as grabbing a backpack and hitting the road. “Indians can enter Nepal easily, but pets still need proper documentation. We needed a medical certificate issued within 72 hours of crossing the border. Even though Butter had already been vaccinated two months earlier, I had her vaccinated again. We completed every medical requirement, including vaccinations, health checks and PCR tests.”

Built for the wild

Butter has spent years learning the ropes. “She’s comfortable around other dogs and knows how to behave in different terrains. Luckily, she’s never had any serious injuries. She usually barks, sorts things out herself and carries on.”

That independence is something Yati has consciously encouraged. “I treat her like a child. However, children eventually need to grow up. Most of the time, Butter walks without a leash. I don’t want her to become dependent on me for everything. If there is a stream nearby, I merely point toward it. I’ll tell her to go and drink. Even if I’m carrying water, I won’t necessarily give it to her unless there isn’t a natural source. In the jungle, you never know when food or water might run out. I don’t want her relying entirely on me.”