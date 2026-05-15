How an Instagram rescue community is rewriting Chennai’s dog adoption story, one wagging tail at a time

Chennai’s rainy Saturday morning turned unexpectedly heartwarming, as rescue dogs, hopeful adopters and endless tail wags filled Wild Garden Café at Amethyst. There were muddy paws, endless cuddles and the kind of joy only dogs seem capable of bringing into a room. Every dog deserves love, dignity and a home that chooses them wholeheartedly—that belief lies at the heart of Wearegoodest, the rescue and adoption platform on Instagram founded by Bhavna Aggarwal. Over the years, Goodest has quietly built a community across Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Puducherry and nearby cities, helping rescue dogs find families not through urgency or pity, but through storytelling, patience and emotional connection.
“Goodest honestly became the point where my love for design and storytelling and my love for animals collided,” says Bhavna. A graphic designer and creative director by profession, she studied design in London and spent years working in branding and visual communication before rescue work naturally became part of her everyday life. “Even before Goodest existed, I was actively feeding community animals, fostering when I could and helping with rescues. Animals were always a part of my life.”
The idea for Goodest began with Maya, a breeder discard who had been abandoned. Bhavna still remembers feeling an immediate pull toward her story. “I remember thinking, how can I really bring light to Maya’s story and help her adoption appeal stand out?” she says. A photoshoot with friends, heartfelt copy and an Instagram page later, Maya eventually found a loving home in Coonoor, and in many ways, so did Goodest.
What started as a single adoption appeal slowly evolved into a deeply personal rescue community. Unlike traditional adoption boards, Goodest approaches rescue through warmth and storytelling. Every dog is introduced not just through photographs, but through personality, quirks and emotion. “I never wanted Goodest to feel depressing, clinical or transactional,” Bhavna explains. “Every rescue has such a unique personality and emotional world of their own and I wanted people to connect with that first.”
That philosophy was visible throughout Saturday’s meet. The Nairs had travelled all the way from Bangalore for the second time — this time to welcome their second Goodest rescue into the family. Their first adoption, Phoebe, an affectionate rescue Labrador, came along too, weaving through the afternoon like an unofficial committee member whose approval clearly mattered.
The team spent hours thoughtfully introducing the family to dogs shortlisted based on lifestyle, temperament and routine. There was no pressure, no rushed decisions and no chaotic adoption-drive atmosphere. Instead, people sat in the cafe, spent time with the dogs, asked questions and slowly formed connections. “We’ve consciously stayed away from large adoption drives because I never wanted the experience to feel transactional or overwhelming,” Bhavna says. “I want people to genuinely spend time with the animals and connect before making such a big decision.”
And then came Sophie.
A goofy, energetic rescue Golden Retriever with boundless enthusiasm, Sophie burst into the afternoon with the kind of happy chaos that instantly shifts the mood of a room. The Nairs fell for her almost immediately—her spirit, her playfulness and her wildly affectionate energy. In many ways, it felt as though Sophie chose them just as much as they chose her.
Moments like these are exactly why Bhavna believes rescue animals deserve to be seen differently. “People sometimes assume rescue dogs are damaged or difficult because of what they’ve been through,” she says. “But so many of them are incredibly loving, resilient and emotionally intuitive.”
Today, Chennai’s adoption culture is slowly evolving too. Bhavna has noticed younger families and first-time pet parents becoming far more open to conscious, adoption-led pet parenting. Social media, she says, has helped shift perceptions around rescue animals and encouraged people to see adoption not as compromise, but as connection.
And perhaps that’s what Goodest does best. Beyond finding homes, it creates relationships. “I feel like there’s a ‘goodest’ side in all of us,” Bhavna says softly. “The softer, kinder, more compassionate side that wants to help and care for others.”
On Saturday afternoon, somewhere between the tail wags, the laughter and Sophie finding her forever family, that feeling was impossible to miss.
Love at first woof
Gigi’s adoption story was one of those instant connections you simply can’t explain. “After coming across her adoption appeal on Instagram, Kavita and her family reached out immediately, eager to meet her. From the very first interaction, everything felt natural and effortless. And honestly, the moment they met Gigi, they just knew.”
No overthinking, no hesitation, just that quiet certainty of, “Yep, she’s ours.”Today, Gigi is living the beautiful life every rescue deserves, surrounded by love, comfort, and a family who chose her wholeheartedly.
From street to sweetheart
Fuji was found abandoned on the streets of Anna Nagar. She was taken into foster care, where she slowly settled into a routine, received the medical attention she needed, and began to trust again. Once she was ready, Goodest put up her adoption appeal, and somewhere all the way in Mumbai, her future family saw her and instantly knew she was meant to be theirs. They wrote to Bhavna expressing just how deeply they wanted Fuji. Together, they went through the entire adoption and vetting process—calls, conversations, checks, and updates—and through it all, they showed up with sincerity, patience, and an unwavering commitment to giving her the best life possible.
Fuji then made the long journey to Mumbai and straight into her new life. Today, she’s living her best little diva life, deeply loved, endlessly spoiled, and reminding us once again that sometimes rescue stories really do have the happiest endings.
Left behind, loved forever
Miso was abandoned in Red Hills after his owners moved away and left him behind. He was taken into foster care by Bhavna, where he slowly began rebuilding his confidence, trust, and spirit. Little by little, Miso came out of his shell, revealing the gentle and loving dog he truly was.
“Dhwani and her family in Bengaluru had already adopted another dog from us, and something told us they would absolutely fall for Miso too, We sent his pictures across and they instantly did,” shares Bhavna.
After countless Zoom calls, conversations, and updates, Miso finally made his way to Bengaluru, and the rest is history. Today, he lives like an absolute king—adored, spoiled rotten, and exactly where he was always meant to be.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@manuvipin
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