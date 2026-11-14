Did Jagaddhatri give Bengal its barowari puja?

The earliest record is a short piece in The Friend of India, a Serampore magazine, from May 1820. It's credited to the missionary James Long. It says that about thirty years earlier, some Brahmins at Guptipara had formed an association to hold a puja outside the rules of the Shastras. They chose twelve men as a committee and asked the villages around them to chip in.

The goddess was Jagaddhatri. The article spells her ‘Jugudhatree’. She was worshipped for seven days, and people came from more than a hundred miles away. The organisers hired the best singers in Bengal, fed every Brahmin who showed up, and decided to do it again the next year.

So how did it turn into a Durga story? After Guptipara the idea reached Chinsurah, Santipur and Kancharapara, then Kolkata, where the community pujas were Durga's. The first one there is usually credited to the Sanatan Dharmotsahini Sabha in Bhowanipore, around 1909 or 1910. Durga Puja became the big festival, so it's easy to see the origin story getting folded into it. That's our guess, and none of the sources says so.

So did Jagaddhatri give Bengal the barowari? As far as the earliest account goes, the first one was hers. Durga's pandals picked up the idea later.