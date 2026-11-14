Empire State Building climbers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov face deportation fears after rooftopping stunt

A banner, a ring and a very public arrest

On July 1, the pair, dressed in black and masked, climbed the building's antenna and unfurled a banner reading, "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace." Cameras caught them lingering at the top before climbing down to a lower platform, where one appeared to get down on one knee. An off-camera voice was heard saying they were engaged.

Police closed the streets around the building, and officers met the couple on a landing inside the antenna as they came down a ladder. Body camera footage showed an officer telling them they could not be up there, and the couple did not appear to be wearing safety harnesses. They were taken into custody without incident.

The pair are best known for "rooftopping," photographing and filming themselves atop the world's tallest structures. Their story was told in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which followed their climb of Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118 tower. Building management called the stunt unauthorised and said it never endangered anyone inside.