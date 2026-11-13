What is a self-respect marriage? The wedding tradition Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran chose over rituals

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran opted for a self-respect wedding ceremony on November 11th in Greece. This tradition is based on mutual respect and equality, and not on a religious wedding ceremony. In place of a long ceremony involving religious rituals, the bride and groom wore chains and garlands of flowers during the ceremony. The decision has brought into focus a wedding practice from Tamil Nadu’s social reform movement.

What is self-respect marriage? Understanding the wedding rituals

Known as Suyamariyathai Thirumanam in Tamil, the self-respect marriage is a secular Hindu wedding that does not involve the services of priests and complicated rituals. This is an uncomplicated marriage performed based on mutual consent and equality of the partners. The ritual does not include the chanting of Sanskrit verses, the presence of fire or priests.