This Delhi cafe brings horse riding and food together

The first thing that catches your attention at Caffe Cavallo is not the food but the horses. Across the green expanse, they move around the riding arena as young riders practise their turns and manoeuvres. The sound of hooves breaks the quiet, while a few steps away, visitors settle into the cafe, where the aroma of freshly prepared Italian food mingles with the freshness of the outdoors. It is an unusual setting for a cafe, and that is precisely its appeal.

This cafe brings together horse riding sessions with Italian food

Located within the Faridabad Horse Riding Club in Sector 82, Caffe Cavallo combines a leisurely dining experience with the opportunity to get close to horses and try riding. With indoor seating and an outdoor area overlooking the riding grounds, it offers a countryside escape from the bustle of Delhi-NCR. Situated near Shiv Nadar School and Omaxe World Street, it is Delhi-NCR's first horse-riding and countryside-themed cafe.

The idea grew out of a family passion for horses and a desire to introduce more people to the sport. The name 'Cavallo', Italian for horse, reflects this connection. Manpreet Singh, the cafe's owner, originally from Kapurthala in Punjab, says the family wanted a name that captured their affection for the animals. "We started the horse-riding club in 2021. A year later, in 2022, we opened the cafe," says Singh. The initiative was started by his son-in-law and younger brother. "We wanted to create a place where people could spend time with horses, learn riding and enjoy good food," he says.