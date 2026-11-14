This Delhi cafe brings horse riding and food together

The first thing that catches your attention at Caffe Cavallo is not the food but the horses. Across the green expanse, they move around the riding arena as young riders practise their turns and manoeuvres. The sound of hooves breaks the quiet, while a few steps away, visitors settle into the cafe, where the aroma of freshly prepared Italian food mingles with the freshness of the outdoors. It is an unusual setting for a cafe, and that is precisely its appeal.
This cafe brings together horse riding sessions with Italian food
Located within the Faridabad Horse Riding Club in Sector 82, Caffe Cavallo combines a leisurely dining experience with the opportunity to get close to horses and try riding. With indoor seating and an outdoor area overlooking the riding grounds, it offers a countryside escape from the bustle of Delhi-NCR. Situated near Shiv Nadar School and Omaxe World Street, it is Delhi-NCR's first horse-riding and countryside-themed cafe.
The idea grew out of a family passion for horses and a desire to introduce more people to the sport. The name 'Cavallo', Italian for horse, reflects this connection. Manpreet Singh, the cafe's owner, originally from Kapurthala in Punjab, says the family wanted a name that captured their affection for the animals. "We started the horse-riding club in 2021. A year later, in 2022, we opened the cafe," says Singh. The initiative was started by his son-in-law and younger brother. "We wanted to create a place where people could spend time with horses, learn riding and enjoy good food," he says.
Since opening, the club has attracted visitors from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and other states. Some come for a first-time riding experience, while others enrol for regular lessons. The club currently has around 15 horses, including Marwari and Thoroughbred breeds, and offers training for children, young people and women. Its alcohol-free and smoke-free environment also makes it a family-friendly destination. For riding coach Vipin, who has been associated with the club for four years, the focus extends beyond recreational riding. The club also prepares young enthusiasts for competitive events. "We have trained 12 students for national-level competitions," he says.
"Children start by learning how to approach and handle a horse. Riding is not just about sitting on a horse. It requires patience, balance and confidence," Vipin explains. He finds it particularly rewarding to watch young riders overcome their initial hesitation and grow in confidence. "We want to give them proper training and help those who want to take the sport seriously," he says. Not everyone, however, arrives with competitive ambitions. For many, the attraction is simply the experience of riding and spending time outdoors. Haneet Singh, a Faridabad resident who has been visiting the club for three years, has developed a particular fondness for the sport.
"Horse riding is one of the most adventurous sports. I enjoy it the most," he says. By bringing together food, open spaces and horse riding, Caffe Cavallo offers an alternative to the usual weekend outing. Some visitors come for Italian food, others to watch the horses, while a few discover a new passion along the way.
This article is written by Suhail Bhat