5 Kolkata Bonedi Bari Jagadhatri Pujas that you cannot miss

Chorbagan Maitra Bari

This 250+ years Jagadhatri Puja on Muktaram Babu Street once started off in Rajshahi, Bangladesh. The descendents settled in the lanes of North Calcutta in Bengal and continued to host the puja traditionally. One cannot trace back to the name or year, when the puja started. But one can definitely say that it is one of the places to visit during the Festival. The Jagadhatri Puja has been continued since its inception barring 1917, the only year when no festivities were held. Moreover, apart from the Goddess herself, additional figures of Jaya and Bijaya are placed beside her. One can reach the house by getting down at Girish Park Metro Station.

BK Paul

Popularly known as the house of BK Pal on 77 Beniatola Street, the Puja has been continuing since 1900s. Pal had come to 1855 as a success pharma businessman and started the puja in 1900. In 2026, it is estimated to be around 126 years old. One of the most interesting features is the Goddess sitting on the lion with four companions surrounding her. The backdrop made of metal and intricate motifs, is also equally stunning and unique. One can reach the place from Sobhabazar-Sutanuti metro station.