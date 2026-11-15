5 Kolkata Bonedi Bari Jagadhatri Pujas that you cannot miss

Before you start packing your bags and hopping on to the next train for Chandannagore to witness the grand Jagadhatri celebrations, plan your festival days in such a way that you can also visit some of the Bonedi Bari’s of north Kolkata that have been celebrating the Goddess for over a century.
Chhatu Babu- Latu Babu’s House
On Beadon Street main road stands Ramdulal Nibas, best known as Chhatu Babu- Latu Babu’s house. It is known for its Jagdhatri Pujo which is said to have started in 1780 by Ramdulal Dey and carried on by his sons Ashutosh Dey (Chhatu) and Pramatha Nath Dey (Latu). For over two centuries, the Goddess sits on a raised wooden throne with the prayers following the Tantric school of rituals during which she is offered a vegetarian Bhog. You can reach the house by getting down at Girish Park Metro Station.
Chorbagan Maitra Bari
This 250+ years Jagadhatri Puja on Muktaram Babu Street once started off in Rajshahi, Bangladesh. The descendents settled in the lanes of North Calcutta in Bengal and continued to host the puja traditionally. One cannot trace back to the name or year, when the puja started. But one can definitely say that it is one of the places to visit during the Festival. The Jagadhatri Puja has been continued since its inception barring 1917, the only year when no festivities were held. Moreover, apart from the Goddess herself, additional figures of Jaya and Bijaya are placed beside her. One can reach the house by getting down at Girish Park Metro Station.
BK Paul
Popularly known as the house of BK Pal on 77 Beniatola Street, the Puja has been continuing since 1900s. Pal had come to 1855 as a success pharma businessman and started the puja in 1900. In 2026, it is estimated to be around 126 years old. One of the most interesting features is the Goddess sitting on the lion with four companions surrounding her. The backdrop made of metal and intricate motifs, is also equally stunning and unique. One can reach the place from Sobhabazar-Sutanuti metro station.
Durga Charan Mitra’s house
At Darjipara in north Kolkata the 270+ years Jagadhatri puja started by Durga Charan Mitra is still celebrated with traditional elan today. Dating back to its inception in 1752, the celebrations have been taking place in the Thakur Dalan which itself dates back to 150+ years. Some of the unique traditions of the puja extend to the horse-faced lion, white-coloured skin of the Goddess, following the Shakta rituals and observing the traditional Kanakanjali. You can reach the house by departing at Girish Park or Sobabajar metro stations and walking on foot.
Rani Rashmoni’s House
Apart from being famous for its Durga Puja, Rani Rashmoni’s house on Janbazar is also well known for its Jagadhatri Puja. While records do not establish when the Puja started, it is estimated that its over a 200 years old. It is said that even Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa visited the house and worshipped the Goddess. You can reach the house by getting out at Esplanade Metro station and walking a short distance.